Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro giant with M1 power and 5G speeds is on sale at a huge discount today





This was obviously replaced by a punchier M2 model in the fall of 2022, but considering that none of the other specifications were revised in any meaningful way, we strongly recommend you at least think about buying the older version at $809.99 with built-in cellular connectivity today.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Space Gray Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $489 off (38%) $809 99 $1299 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver Color $299 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





That's definitely not a crazy low price if you compare it with how much some of the best Android tablets out there normally cost, but it does save you a whopping 490 bucks from the original list price of a 5G-enabled iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with 128GB storage. That was set at $1,299 back when the gargantuan slate initially went up for sale and not the $1,199 erroneously listed by Woot as the product's "pointless price" right now.





Believe it or not, Amazon still charges $1,299 to this day, which is of course absurd, while other major US retailers like Best Buy no longer seem to have the "outdated" device in stock. On the bright side, a third-party Amazon seller can currently slash around $300 off that price, which is... not exactly mind-blowing either.





For its part, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, is ready to offer you a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with these deeply discounted gadgets available in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition until March 16... or while supplies last.





This is clearly an incredibly rare and hard-to-resist deal for any hardcore Apple fans who think there's no way they will be able to afford a 2024-released iPad Pro . A 2022 version is still to be preferred, of course, but not if you have to spend anywhere between $350 and $490 more on it.





The Apple M2 processor certainly doesn't deserve that premium, and the beautiful mini-LED LCD screen, stellar battery life, super-powerful speakers, versatile cameras, convenient USB Type-C port, and always reliable facial recognition technology are all unchanged.