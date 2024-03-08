Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro giant with M1 power and 5G speeds is on sale at a huge discount today

Up Next:
How excited are you by the prospect of seeing a new iPad Pro generation unveiled... at some point this year after Apple unexpectedly took a break from upgrading its best tablets in 2023? If your answer is "not that excited" due to pricing concerns, you might be delighted to hear about Woot's latest deal on the 2021-released 12.9-inch monster with Apple M1 processing power.
This was obviously replaced by a punchier M2 model in the fall of 2022, but considering that none of the other specifications were revised in any meaningful way, we strongly recommend you at least think about buying the older version at $809.99 with built-in cellular connectivity today.
That's definitely not a crazy low price if you compare it with how much some of the best Android tablets out there normally cost, but it does save you a whopping 490 bucks from the original list price of a 5G-enabled iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with 128GB storage. That was set at $1,299 back when the gargantuan slate initially went up for sale and not the $1,199 erroneously listed by Woot as the product's "pointless price" right now.
Believe it or not, Amazon still charges $1,299 to this day, which is of course absurd, while other major US retailers like Best Buy no longer seem to have the "outdated" device in stock. On the bright side, a third-party Amazon seller can currently slash around $300 off that price, which is... not exactly mind-blowing either.
For its part, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, is ready to offer you a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with these deeply discounted gadgets available in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition until March 16... or while supplies last.
This is clearly an incredibly rare and hard-to-resist deal for any hardcore Apple fans who think there's no way they will be able to afford a 2024-released iPad Pro. A 2022 version is still to be preferred, of course, but not if you have to spend anywhere between $350 and $490 more on it.
The Apple M2 processor certainly doesn't deserve that premium, and the beautiful mini-LED LCD screen, stellar battery life, super-powerful speakers, versatile cameras, convenient USB Type-C port, and always reliable facial recognition technology are all unchanged.
