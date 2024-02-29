CAD drawings reveal familiar but thinner design for 2024 iPad Pro tablets

The design appears to remain the same with the rear camera island in the upper left corner of the tablet. The speakers and the USB-C port will be found on the bottom of the device. The latest rumored dimensions of the upcoming 11-inch and 12-9 inch top-of-the-line iPads are as follows:

Current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm

Upcoming 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm

Current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm

Upcoming ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm

The first thing you might notice is the difference in the thickness between the 2022 and 2024 models. The 13-inch unit is 1.4mm thinner (5.0mm vs 6.4mm) while the 11-inch model is .8mm thinner (5.1 vs 5.9mm). Again, we can chalk that up to the debut of OLED panels on the 2024 iPad Pro line because they do not have as many layers as the previously used LCD panels.











Another change coming to the iPad Pro (2024) isn't something that you will be able to notice by merely looking at the two tablets. Both models are due for an upgrade under the hood from the 5nm Apple M2 chipset to the 3nm M3. There also has been some talk about adding support for MagSafe charging and we could see a refreshed Magic Keyboard and a new Apple Pencil.









The OLED displays should deliver more vivid colors, deeper blacks, and improved HDR. Considering that Apple has previously limited the use of OLED displays to the iPhone and Apple Watch, the iPad Pro (2024) tablets will have the largest OLED panels ever used on an Apple product.

