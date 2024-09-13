You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage





While the retailer is currently viciously slashing the prices of multiple Apple M2-powered iPad Pro 12.9 variants, the model available at the heftiest discount is unsurprisingly the one with 2TB storage and built-in cellular connectivity. What's certainly a little surprising is how much money you can save on your choice of silver or space gray color options if you hurry.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $1000 off (42%) $1399 $2399 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking about a cool $1,000, which is more than what many of the best tablets out there cost in the first place. This absolute beast of a 12.9-inch slate, meanwhile, typically sets you back $2,399 in this top-of-the-line configuration, which means you're now looking at paying as "little" as $1,399 for it.





That obviously still doesn't bring the 5G-enabled 2TB iPad Pro 12.9 (6th Gen) into budget tablet territory, but did we mention just how much internal storage space you get for your fourteen hundred bucks right now? Or how about that stunning Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology?





Yes, Apple has released an even better, more powerful, and slightly larger 13-inch iPad Pro earlier this year, but you don't want to know how much that bad boy costs in a 2TB storage variant with 5G support. Even Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be mighty expensive... with only 1TB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, and compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside that Android-based giant, the Apple M2 chip is undeniably still faster.





Granted, it is a little disappointing to not get a stylus or keyboard included in your $1,399, but the bang for your buck remains impressive enough to warrant a good, hard look at Best Buy's killer new iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) deal.