Save $900 on Apple's speedy 2TB iPad Pro 11 (M2) with this unreal Best Buy deal of the day

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2022)
If you can't afford an Apple M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) flagship and don't want to settle for a newly unveiled iPad Air (M3) mid-ranger, it might be a good idea to take advantage of Best Buy's latest bonkers 24-hour-only iPad Pro 11 (M2) deal.

If you hurry, you can have the 2022-released 11-inch high-ender at $999, which may sound like a ridiculously high price to pay for such an old tablet... until you realize you're looking at a top-of-the-line 2TB storage variant here.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

$999
$1899
$900 off (47%)
Wi-Fi 6E, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

This is a model that used to cost an extravagant $1,899 two and a half years ago, which means that you'll be saving an incredible $900 with this outstanding Best Buy deal of the day. That discount is higher than the full starting price of both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 processing power, so this is definitely something that bargain hunters may not want to miss out on.

Granted, you are technically looking at a slightly less powerful device here than those latest additions to the mid-range iPad Air family, but the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 does undeniably shine in terms of screen quality, build quality, sound quality, camera quality, and biometric recognition.

Yes, this bad boy comes with Face ID rather than Touch ID technology, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable Liquid Retina display, an audio system composed of four instead of just two speakers, a nice rear-facing camera duo (and a 3D LiDAR scanner on top of that), and last but not least, excellent battery life by any and all modern standards.

The iPad Pro 11 (2022) also happens to look very similar to its 2024 successor on the outside, rocking a 5.9mm wasp waist and continuing to stand tall among the best of the best tablets money can buy in 2025. Especially when that money can get digital hoarders an overwhelming two terabytes of internal storage space.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

