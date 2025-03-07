Save $900 on Apple's speedy 2TB iPad Pro 11 (M2) with this unreal Best Buy deal of the day
If you can't afford an Apple M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) flagship and don't want to settle for a newly unveiled iPad Air (M3) mid-ranger, it might be a good idea to take advantage of Best Buy's latest bonkers 24-hour-only iPad Pro 11 (M2) deal.
If you hurry, you can have the 2022-released 11-inch high-ender at $999, which may sound like a ridiculously high price to pay for such an old tablet... until you realize you're looking at a top-of-the-line 2TB storage variant here.
This is a model that used to cost an extravagant $1,899 two and a half years ago, which means that you'll be saving an incredible $900 with this outstanding Best Buy deal of the day. That discount is higher than the full starting price of both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 processing power, so this is definitely something that bargain hunters may not want to miss out on.
Granted, you are technically looking at a slightly less powerful device here than those latest additions to the mid-range iPad Air family, but the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 does undeniably shine in terms of screen quality, build quality, sound quality, camera quality, and biometric recognition.
Yes, this bad boy comes with Face ID rather than Touch ID technology, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable Liquid Retina display, an audio system composed of four instead of just two speakers, a nice rear-facing camera duo (and a 3D LiDAR scanner on top of that), and last but not least, excellent battery life by any and all modern standards.
The iPad Pro 11 (2022) also happens to look very similar to its 2024 successor on the outside, rocking a 5.9mm wasp waist and continuing to stand tall among the best of the best tablets money can buy in 2025. Especially when that money can get digital hoarders an overwhelming two terabytes of internal storage space.
