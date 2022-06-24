Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount





But now that a reportedly expansive iPad Pro (2022) lineup is drawing nearer and nearer, we're definitely not surprised to see Amazon and Walmart sell one very specific 2021 configuration at a rare discount for a presumably limited time only.





We're talking about an 11-inch non-cellular-enabled 128GB model, which just so happens to be the most affordable member of the entire M1-powered iPad Pro family, normally fetching $799.





That list price is currently reduced by a cool 100 bucks in a single space gray color option, which actually doesn't make this killer new deal completely unprecedented. But to our knowledge, the entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2021) storage variant has never been available at a higher discount.





Furthermore, we're only aware of a couple of occasions in the past when bargain hunters could score a similar promotion, the most recent being a couple of months ago and disappearing shortly after its introduction.





Something tells us you don't have a lot of time to act right now either, and in case you're wondering, all other 11 and even 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) versions seem to be on sale at far less "special" prices as we write this.





While nowhere near as sophisticated as its big brother in the screen technology department, the third-generation iPad Pro 11 is still without a doubt one of the overall best tablets money can buy thanks primarily to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Apple M1 processor.





With 120Hz refresh rate support, its Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel is definitely no pushover, and the same unquestionably goes for the battery life, speaker system, Face ID authentication, as well as the dual rear-facing cameras with a still-gimmicky LiDAR scanner also present to move you one step closer to an augmented future.



