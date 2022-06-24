 Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount
Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months.

But now that a reportedly expansive iPad Pro (2022) lineup is drawing nearer and nearer, we're definitely not surprised to see Amazon and Walmart sell one very specific 2021 configuration at a rare discount for a presumably limited time only.

We're talking about an 11-inch non-cellular-enabled 128GB model, which just so happens to be the most affordable member of the entire M1-powered iPad Pro family, normally fetching $799.

That list price is currently reduced by a cool 100 bucks in a single space gray color option, which actually doesn't make this killer new deal completely unprecedented. But to our knowledge, the entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2021) storage variant has never been available at a higher discount.

Furthermore, we're only aware of a couple of occasions in the past when bargain hunters could score a similar promotion, the most recent being a couple of months ago and disappearing shortly after its introduction.

Something tells us you don't have a lot of time to act right now either, and in case you're wondering, all other 11 and even 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) versions seem to be on sale at far less "special" prices as we write this.

While nowhere near as sophisticated as its big brother in the screen technology department, the third-generation iPad Pro 11 is still without a doubt one of the overall best tablets money can buy thanks primarily to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Apple M1 processor. 

With 120Hz refresh rate support, its Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel is definitely no pushover, and the same unquestionably goes for the battery life, speaker system, Face ID authentication, as well as the dual rear-facing cameras with a still-gimmicky LiDAR scanner also present to move you one step closer to an augmented future.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless