Apple's 5G iPad Air (2022) is on sale at a higher than ever $100 discount

For a "mid-range" tablet powered by the same state-of-the-art Apple M1 processor as the newest ultra-high-end iPad Pro duo, the fifth-generation iPad Air has sure received some surprisingly hefty discounts in just the three months or so it's been commercially available.

Due to its young age, the 10.9-incher is obviously also unlikely to get a sequel very soon, but Amazon continues to pull out all the stops to improve the iPad Air 5's appeal even further. Just a few weeks after shaving a rare 70 bucks off the list price of a Wi-Fi-only 256GB storage configuration, the e-commerce giant is going even higher, letting speed-addicted bargain hunters save a full Benjamin on a few 5G-enabled models.

We're talking about the 64 gig cellular-capable iPad Air (2022) in a single blue color and the 256GB variant with built-in 5G support in your choice of blue or space gray hues. The former normally costs $750, while the latter is currently marked down by $100 from a regular price of $900.

Keep in mind that the full discount will only be reflected at checkout, and it might be a good idea to hurry and order your preferred model of the three on sale right now at lower than ever prices as soon as possible. There's a reason why both those deeply discounted 5G-equipped 256 gig flavors are essentially backordered at the time of this writing, with Amazon barely ready to commit to "2 to 4 weeks" deliveries due to undoubtedly high demand.

In addition to the aforementioned M1 beast, Apple's latest iPad Air edition has an exceptional front-facing camera going for it, as well as the same old winning design with reasonably thin screen bezels and a top-mounted fingerprint scanner, not to mention a gorgeous True Tone display (even with no 120Hz refresh rate technology), stellar battery life, great speakers, a USB Type-C port, and oh, did we mention the most powerful tablet chip in the world?

Yes, that's definitely worth mentioning twice, especially for a three-month-old tablet already sold at $100 less than usual in multiple versions.

