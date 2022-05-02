Apple's 2021 iPad mini is on sale at far higher discounts than ever before





We're talking both 64 and 256GB storage configurations with and without built-in cellular connectivity, available at the time of this writing from Amazon for anywhere between $100 and $110 less than usual.



Digital hoarders can save the most money on Wi-Fi-only 256 gig units normally fetching $649 or 4G LTE and 5G-enabled models marked down by 110 bucks from an $800 list price.



Meanwhile, folks on tighter budgets will undoubtedly be happy to see 64 gig iPad mini (2021) units with no cellular support set them back a cool Benjamin less than $500. Last but not necessarily least, the same amount of internal storage space can be paired with unlocked 4G LTE and 5G speeds at $100 off a regular price of $649.



It pretty much goes without saying that these are by far the highest discounts ever available on the sixth-gen iPad mini sans special requirements of any sort or strings attached, and it also feels obvious that this extensive Amazon sale will not last long.



With thin screen bezels, top-notch Retina display quality, solid battery life, powerful speakers, and yes, a USB Type-C port, this little bad boy is about as close to perfect as Apple can get you on a relatively tight budget, and if history is any indication, its sequel will not be released until next year (at the earliest). In other words, there's really no reason to turn down this deal or delay your purchase.