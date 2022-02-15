Check out one of the greatest ever Apple iPad mini (2021) deals at Walmart

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately, the iPad mini 6 's greatest strengths are also the main reasons why it's usually incredibly difficult to score this thing at a decent discount with no strings attached. But that's where Walmart comes in, charging $459 for an entry-level 64GB storage variant in pink and "starlight" colors and $599 for gray, pink, and starlight flavors with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





We're obviously talking about Wi-Fi-only configurations here, which sets this hot new deal apart from Amazon's recent $50 discount with 5G connectivity also on deck. $599, mind you, happens to be 50 bucks lower than the regular price of a 256GB iPad mini (2021) version sans cellular capabilities as well, while the non-5G-enabled 64 gig models mentioned above are currently marked down by a cool $40 of their own.





In case you're wondering, yes, we've seen these kinds of savings available before at retailers like Walmart and Amazon, but not very often, and if history is any indication, you may not have long to decide if a reduced sixth-gen iPad mini 6 is right for you.





In addition to the powerful aforementioned chipset and a compact yet super-high-quality 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen with relatively thin bezels surrounding it, Apple 's latest mini-tablet also has excellent battery life going for it, as well as punchy stereo speakers, USB Type-C connectivity, and stylus support (with the second-gen Apple Pencil, of course, sold separately).





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up