The best cases for iPad mini 6, updated September 30

Best cases for iPad mini 6, summarized:

Spigen Rugged Armor for iPad Mini 6

Rugged

Shock absorbing

DTTO Shockproof Case for iPad Mini 6

Rugged

Built-in kickstand

Built-in screen protector

IVSOTEK Clear Case for iPad Mini 6

Lightweight

Transparent

Is getting a case for the new iPad mini 6 worth it?

Are more iPad mini 6 cases coming soon?





If you're in the market for a tough, rugged case for your iPad mini, Spigen is one of the best names to turn to.This rugged Spigen case features the company's Air Cushion Technology that's claimed to instantly absorb shock in every drop, so things like scratches and scuffs will definitely be of no concern.Of course, this case will make your 2021 iPad mini bulkier, which is normal for rugged cases, but important to keep in mind nonetheless.If you want a rugged case with a kickstand for your iPad mini 6, that you can use at any time for your video calls or for hands-free movie and YouTube videos watching – this DTTO case is a good option.It even comes with a built-in screen protector and an Apple Pencil compartment, so even your display and optional stylus will be protected from daily wear and tear.In addition, DTTO offers a lifetime free replacement warranty, so long as it's activated within 30 days of purchasing this case.This is a simple clear case for your iPad, that will protect its back and sides from bumps and scratches, so you can place your tablet on any surface without worries.Plus, you get to show off the color of your iPad mini 6, instead of hiding your beautiful new tablet behind opaque plastic.However, if you're planning to use an Apple Pencil – this isn't the case for you, as it covers the magnetic charging dock for the stylus.Although the iPad mini 6, like all modern iPads, is a well-built piece of tech, eventually, after months of use, you may start seeing small scratches here and there depending on how you use it.The best way to keep your tablet looking like new for as long as possible is to get a case for it, plus then you won't need to worry that your iPad might get scuffs and scratches each time you put it down on anything from a park bench to a rock during a trip to the mountains.In addition, cases that can serve as kickstands, or have a built-in kickstand can be very convenient, even mandatory for some users. If you're doing lots of YouTube video watching or video calls, you don't want to hold your tablet all the time. A case with a kickstand can prop up the iPad mini for you.Hopefully. As you likely noticed, there aren't that many options for iPad mini 6 cases yet, at least not from reputable brands.The iPad mini 6 comes with a new and unusual design, and is arguably the most niche iPad right now, which means many case makers might not even see value in making cases for it.But if you're still on the fence, stay tuned – we'll update this list as soon as more cases become available for Apple's newest small tablet, if and when they do.