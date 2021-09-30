The best cases for iPad mini 6, updated September 30

The best cases for iPad mini 6, updated September 300
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
And if you grab an Apple Pencil, it's arguably the best premium tablet to get for jotting down notes for school or work.
That's where a good case can help, and if you're looking for the best 2021 iPad mini cases you can buy right now, you've come to the right place! Let's see which case is the right one for you.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (6th generation)
- Thin and light
- Can fold into a kickstand
It's basic and familiar, but also functional and super thin. Apple's Smart Folio case is usually the one to get for any iPad, if you're just looking for simple scratch protection and want the ability to prop up your iPad for hands-free video watching and video calls. The latter is possible because the case's cover can easily fold into what's essentially a kickstand for your iPad mini.
The Smart Folio case comes in five color variants, and feels nice and soft to touch. It attaches magnetically to your iPad so it's quick and easy to remove when you don't need it, plus it sleeps and wakes the iPad when opened.
Spigen Rugged Armor for iPad Mini 6
- Rugged
- Shock absorbing
If you're in the market for a tough, rugged case for your iPad mini, Spigen is one of the best names to turn to.
This rugged Spigen case features the company's Air Cushion Technology that's claimed to instantly absorb shock in every drop, so things like scratches and scuffs will definitely be of no concern.
DTTO Shockproof Case for iPad Mini 6
- Rugged
- Built-in kickstand
- Built-in screen protector
If you want a rugged case with a kickstand for your iPad mini 6, that you can use at any time for your video calls or for hands-free movie and YouTube videos watching – this DTTO case is a good option.
It even comes with a built-in screen protector and an Apple Pencil compartment, so even your display and optional stylus will be protected from daily wear and tear.
In addition, DTTO offers a lifetime free replacement warranty, so long as it's activated within 30 days of purchasing this case.
IVSOTEK Clear Case for iPad Mini 6
- Lightweight
- Transparent
This is a simple clear case for your iPad, that will protect its back and sides from bumps and scratches, so you can place your tablet on any surface without worries.
Plus, you get to show off the color of your iPad mini 6, instead of hiding your beautiful new tablet behind opaque plastic.
However, if you're planning to use an Apple Pencil – this isn't the case for you, as it covers the magnetic charging dock for the stylus.
Is getting a case for the new iPad mini 6 worth it?
Although the iPad mini 6, like all modern iPads, is a well-built piece of tech, eventually, after months of use, you may start seeing small scratches here and there depending on how you use it.
The best way to keep your tablet looking like new for as long as possible is to get a case for it, plus then you won't need to worry that your iPad might get scuffs and scratches each time you put it down on anything from a park bench to a rock during a trip to the mountains.
In addition, cases that can serve as kickstands, or have a built-in kickstand can be very convenient, even mandatory for some users. If you're doing lots of YouTube video watching or video calls, you don't want to hold your tablet all the time. A case with a kickstand can prop up the iPad mini for you.
Are more iPad mini 6 cases coming soon?
Hopefully. As you likely noticed, there aren't that many options for iPad mini 6 cases yet, at least not from reputable brands.
The iPad mini 6 comes with a new and unusual design, and is arguably the most niche iPad right now, which means many case makers might not even see value in making cases for it.
But if you're still on the fence, stay tuned – we'll update this list as soon as more cases become available for Apple's newest small tablet, if and when they do.