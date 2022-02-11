Apple is now facing a class-action lawsuit because of the iPad mini 6's jelly scrolling

Class action lawsuit from iPad mini 6 owner claims jelly scrolling makes the iPad unusable

Now, it seems that some users weren't happy with this explanation and went on to file a class-action lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit was filed by Christopher Bryan of Colorado, who claimed that the jelly scrolling effect is a "defect" that makes the display “bends, warps, blurs and obscures text and images”. In consequence, the lawsuit claims the iPad mini is "unusable".



The lawsuit also notes that Apple has insisted this is normal behavior despite other devices with LCD screens not suffering nearly as badly from it, including Apple's iPad Air. On top of that, the plaintiff also accuses Cupertino of "concealing" the issue as it continues to sell the iPad mini 6.







iPad mini 6 jelly scrolling









