Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Apple Tablets

A feature, not a bug: Apple says iPad mini 6 jelly scrolling is normal behavior for LCDs

Anam Hamid
By
0
A feature, not a bug: Apple says iPad mini 6 jelly scrolling is normal behavior for LCDs
Last Friday, the new iPad mini 6 went on sale, and not long after, the internet was flooded with complaints about a "jelly scrolling" issue whereby the right side of the screen refreshes faster than the left in the portrait mode, resulting in an uneven scrolling experience. Any hopes of this getting fixed have been dashed as Apple doesn't consider it a problem. 

The new iPad mini is a massive upgrade over the previous generation, offering a larger screen, a new design, 5G support, and the A15 Bionic chip that also powers the new crop of iPhones. 

Apple has told Ars Technica that the iPad mini 6 jelly scroll glitch is "normal behavior for LCD screens." The company's reasoning is that LCD panels refresh line by line and that's why there is a small delay between when the lines at the top and those at the bottom are refreshed. This can result in uneven scrolling issues.

Narrator: It's not normal behavior...


That matter-of-fact tone suggests that Apple doesn't plan to do anything about the problem and it's unlikely it will issue a software update for it.

The issue is subtle enough for many people not to notice it, but for others, it is unacceptable. Our staff writer has also experienced the issue and for him, it's like using a slate with a 30Hz refresh rate. For reference, the iPad mini 6 has a 60Hz screen. 

Speaking of which, other LCD Apple tablets with the same refresh rate, including the latest ninth-generation iPad, do not appear to have the problem, so Apple's explanation is a little hard to digest. 

People who have already bought the device and find the issue annoying will do best to return it within the standard return period. Otherwise, they will have to learn to live with it. The problem seems more pronounced when scrolling through a text document, and appears to go away in the landscape orientation. 

Whether this issue will prevent the iPad mini 6 from becoming one of the best tablets of 2021 remains to be seen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Review
9.0
Deal Special Amazon $669 Special Walmart Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 8.3 inches 2266 x 1488 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 5078 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

Latest News

Apple's iPhone camera team: no rest for the weary
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's iPhone camera team: no rest for the weary
Huawei Mate 50 Pro rumored to feature 4G Snapdragon 898 chipset
by Alan Friedman,  0
Huawei Mate 50 Pro rumored to feature 4G Snapdragon 898 chipset
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  4
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless