This incredible one-day-only deal slashes $200 off Apple's 2022 iPad Air

On a scale of one to (M)4, how excited are you right now for the fast-approaching (finally!!!) announcement of the next-gen iPad Pros and iPad Air? Well, here's something that might massively reduce your excitement and convince you to go for an "outdated" Apple tablet today rather than wait another week or two for a new and upgraded edition.

The existing fifth-gen iPad Air, which normally starts at $599.99, is on sale for an extremely limited time for just $399.99. Due to the advanced age of this 2022-released model, being able to score substantial discounts of between $100 and $150 has become a rather frequent occurrence over the last 12 months or so. But this is only the second time the latest iPad Air generation has ever gone $200 off list, and just like a couple of weeks ago, you need to hurry to take advantage of Best Buy's phenomenal new deal.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Starlight Color
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Technically scheduled to run for 24 hours, this is good for a 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant in a "starlight" colorway and nothing else, which means that there's a very good chance that Best Buy's inventory will be depleted before the day ends.

Powered by an Apple M1 processor, the iPad Air (2022) is without a doubt a very capable 2024 budget tablet, eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ in overall performance with relative ease. Will its 2024 sequel(s) bring major improvements to the table? Most definitely. But with radical upgrades come great price hikes, so the odds of ever seeing a next-gen iPad Air cost $400 as part of a one-day-only Best Buy sale are pretty much nonexistent.

Praised (among others) for its premium build quality and excellent sound in our comprehensive review a couple of years back, the 10.9-inch upper mid-ranger is unfortunately discounted by a much humbler $100 in a 256GB storage configuration, so digital hoarders will have to splash out or find a different device to satisfy their needs right now. That might be this slate's only major flaw at a truly unbeatable and very hard-to-resist $399.99 price point.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

