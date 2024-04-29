This incredible one-day-only deal slashes $200 off Apple's 2022 iPad Air





The existing fifth-gen iPad Air, which normally starts at $599.99, is on sale for an extremely limited time for just $399.99. Due to the advanced age of this 2022-released model, being able to score substantial discounts of between $100 and $150 has become a rather frequent occurrence over the last 12 months or so. But this is only the second time the latest iPad Air generation has ever gone $200 off list, and just like The existing fifth-gen iPad Air, which normally starts at $599.99, is on sale for an extremely limited time for just $399.99. Due to the advanced age of this 2022-released model, being able to score substantial discounts of between $100 and $150 has become a rather frequent occurrence over the last 12 months or so. But this is only the second time the latest iPad Air generation has ever gone $200 off list, and just like a couple of weeks ago , you need to hurry to take advantage of Best Buy's phenomenal new deal.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Starlight Color $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Technically scheduled to run for 24 hours, this is good for a 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant in a "starlight" colorway and nothing else, which means that there's a very good chance that Best Buy's inventory will be depleted before the day ends.









Praised (among others) for its premium build quality and excellent sound in our comprehensive review a couple of years back, the 10.9-inch upper mid-ranger is unfortunately discounted by a much humbler $100 in a 256GB storage configuration, so digital hoarders will have to splash out or find a different device to satisfy their needs right now. That might be this slate's only major flaw at a truly unbeatable and very hard-to-resist $399.99 price point.