iPad Air goes Pro? 12.9-inch model rumored to get MiniLED display

By
The cover image shows the iPad Air (2022)

As the rumored launch of Apple's next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air models approaches in early May, more leaks continue to surface, providing a clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming devices.

The rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air set to feature a MiniLED display


Renowned industry expert Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), revealed on X (via 9to5Mac) that the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will feature a MiniLED display. Reportedly, the new bigger iPad Air model will utilize "left over panels" from the 12.9-inch MiniLED iPad Pro.

Apple has used MiniLED display technology in its 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) model and MacBook Pro devices. However, earlier rumors indicate that the tech giant is considering a shift to OLED displays for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this year.
 
So, it appears that MiniLED technology will be making its way to the 12.9-inch iPad Air, replacing the LCD panels seen on previous models. Mini-LED serves as a middle-ground option between OLED and LCDs. One advantage of MiniLED is its lower power consumption.
 
In addition to power efficiency, MiniLED uses a backlight with a much higher number of tiny LEDs compared to regular LCDs. This allows for more precise control of dimming in different areas of the screen. The result is deeper blacks, an improved contrast ratio, and a more realistic image with greater detail in both shadows and highlights.
 
This year's iPad Air is anticipated to be available in two sizes. Young's insights focus solely on the new 12.9-inch model, suggesting that the 10.9-inch version will likely continue to feature an LCD display.

Besides the display upgrades, the upcoming iPad Air models are anticipated to include the Apple M2 chip, improved connectivity, and introduce new color options. Meanwhile, the forthcoming iPad Pro models are expected to boast the Apple M3 chip, a repositioned front camera, and make a shift to OLED displays, as previously mentioned.

As the rumored launch of the four new iPads approaches, keep an eye out for updates.
