Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Surprise! Apple to hold "Let Loose" event on May 7th to introduce new iPad tablets

By
0comments
Apple Tablets
Surprise! Apple to hold "Let Loose" event on May 7th to introduce new iPad tablets
Apple has surprised just about everyone by announcing that it will hold an event titled "Let Loose" on May 7th to unveil new iPad models. The festivities will begin at 10 am EDT which is 7 am on the West Coast where Apple is headquartered. Just about everyone had expected Apple to forgo hosting an event for the new iPads and figured that the company would simply issue a press release as it has before when announcing new iPad models.

We expect Apple to announce the first two iPads to feature an OLED display-the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The pair will be powered by a 3nm M3 chip and the front-facing camera will be in landscape orientation. There also had been a rumor about the new top-of-the-line tablets launching with support for MagSafe wireless charging, but that is something that remains up in the air for now. One thing that is expected to change for the new iPad Pro models is the pricing. The use of OLED could result in a big price increase.

Apple announces a May 7th event to introduce new iPads - Surprise! Apple to hold &quot;Let Loose&quot; event on May 7th to introduce new iPad tablets
Apple announces a May 7th event to introduce new iPads

Also expected on May 7th is the introduction of the new iPad Air line which will include a 12.9-inch variant for the first time alongside the traditional 10.9-inch tablet. The iPad Air models will be powered by the 5nm M2 chip and will also include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera.

Apple will announce new iPad accessories on May 7th and based on the logo that it created for the event, among these will be a new Apple Pencil that is rumored to include a "squeeze" gesture that would be used to add stickers, shapes, signatures, or text to the content on the display of a compatible iPad. A new Magic Keyboard has also been mentioned by the rumor mill.

Later this year we should see Apple introduce a new iPad mini and a regular iPad model. We'd expect a press release to introduce those models, but as you can see with today's announcement, you can never be sure.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless