Surprise! Apple to hold "Let Loose" event on May 7th to introduce new iPad tablets

Apple has surprised just about everyone by announcing that it will hold an event titled "Let Loose" on May 7th to unveil new iPad models. The festivities will begin at 10 am EDT which is 7 am on the West Coast where Apple is headquartered. Just about everyone had expected Apple to forgo hosting an event for the new iPads and figured that the company would simply issue a press release as it has before when announcing new iPad models.





We expect Apple to announce the first two iPads to feature an OLED display-the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The pair will be powered by a 3nm M3 chip and the front-facing camera will be in landscape orientation. There also had been a rumor about the new top-of-the-line tablets launching with support for MagSafe wireless charging, but that is something that remains up in the air for now. One thing that is expected to change for the new iPad Pro models is the pricing. The use of OLED could result in a big price increase.









Also expected on May 7th is the introduction of the new iPad Air line which will include a 12.9-inch variant for the first time alongside the traditional 10.9-inch tablet. The iPad Air models will be powered by the 5nm M2 chip and will also include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera.







Apple will announce new iPad accessories on May 7th and based on the logo that it created for the event, among these will be a new Apple Pencil that is rumored to include a "squeeze" gesture that would be used to add stickers, shapes, signatures, or text to the content on the display of a compatible iPad. A new Magic Keyboard has also been mentioned by the rumor mill.





Later this year we should see Apple introduce a new iPad mini and a regular iPad model. We'd expect a press release to introduce those models, but as you can see with today's announcement, you can never be sure.

