Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's new iPad Air is available at a cool discount while still on pre-order

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 22, 2020, 7:50 AM
Apple's new iPad Air is available at a cool discount while still on pre-order
Here's something you don't see very often. A brand-new Apple product, and an eagerly anticipated one at that, is getting a decent discount ahead of its actual commercial debut. Formally unveiled more than a month ago, the fastest and prettiest iPad Air edition yet is scheduled to finally start shipping tomorrow, October 23. 

Technically, that means the 10.9-inch tablet is still up for pre-order at the time of this writing, normally fetching $600 and up with a state-of-the-art Apple A14 Bionic processor under the hood. Surprisingly, Amazon is currently allowing early adopters to shave a cool 40 bucks off the list price of that entry-level configuration with 64 gigs of internal storage space and no cellular connectivity... as long as you don't mind going for a snazzy new green paint job.

All the other hues are unfortunately available at their regular price, and the same goes for every single color option of the 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2020) and all LTE-enabled variants with both 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Obviously, there's no word on how long this unexpected deal might last, so if you're interested in the fourth-gen iPad Air and you like saving money, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible. Then again, knowing Amazon, we wouldn't be shocked to see a bunch of other models score similar or even heftier discounts in the near future. After all, that's precisely what happened with both the Apple Watch Series 6 and eight-gen "regular" iPad shortly after their own commercial releases.

Compared to its 10.5-inch predecessor from 2019, the latest iPad Air version manages to squeeze some valuable extra screen real estate into a shorter and slightly wider body while gaining a lot of additional processing power thanks to the aforementioned 5nm-based A14 Bionic SoC.

Although the sleek 10.9-incher doesn't share a Face ID authentication system with the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros released earlier this year, its "all-screen" design wouldn't have been possible without an ingenious top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Naturally, the iPad Air (2020) also comes with full support for the (separately sold) productivity-enhancing Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, as well as "all-day" battery life.

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

