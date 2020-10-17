Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

iPhone 12 loses to iPad Air 4 on AnTuTu, also lags behind iPhone 11 in graphics

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 17, 2020, 5:24 PM
Apple's A14 Bionic is the first commercially available 5nm SoC, and it doesn't just power the new iPhone 12 lineup, but also the iPad Air 4

Apple claims that the chip's CPU and GPU are about 50 percent faster when compared to competing smartphone SoCs. It even says that the new chipset is good enough to challenge the performance of laptops.

Leaked benchmark results do suggest that it is a notable improvement over the A13 Bionic that underpins the iPhone 11.

Apple has apparently limited A14 Bionic performance on the iPhone 12


Benchmarking website AnTuTu has made an important observation about the A14. The iPad Air 4 scored more than the iPhone 12 on a benchmarking test, even though they are underpinned by the same chip. The devices that were tested had the same memory configuration.


iPad Air 4 has achieved an overall score which is nearly 17 percent more than what the iPhone 12 got. The tablet's CPU is 9.5 percent faster than the iPhone's, and it offers 30 percent faster graphics performance.


The benchmarking website believes that the performance of the A14 has been limited on the iPhone 12 because of its comparatively smaller battery capacity to prevent overheating issues. The same could be said for the iPhone 12 Pro, looking at its alleged scores.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro Max apparently has a much larger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro, we expect it to be closer in performance to the slate.

The website also notes that iPhone 11 Pro edged out the iPhone 12 on the GPU test, even though the latter has a faster GPU.


The A13 Bionic is already a pretty capable chip and the latest comparison makes us wonder if the A14 Bionic on the new iPhones is doing anything groundbreaking for the average user, apart from giving them bragging rights.

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12
$999 amazon $1000 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020)
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

