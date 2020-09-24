Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Apple's hot new 10.2-inch iPad is discounted for the very first time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 24, 2020, 9:27 AM
Apple's hot new 10.2-inch iPad is discounted for the very first time
Apple's newest entry-level iPad model may look outdated, with the same exact dimensions as last year's 10.2-inch tablet and pretty similar screen bezels to the original iPad Air released all the way back in 2013, but in terms of raw speed, this budget-friendly bad boy is a huge improvement over the A10 Fusion-powered seventh-gen iPad of 2019.

With the same A12 Bionic processor under its hood as the iPhone XS and XS Max, as well as last year's iPad Air, the "new" Apple iPad, aka iPad (2020), aka iPad (8th Generation), is likely to outperform all but the latest ultra-high-end Android slates out there... at an incredibly reasonable price of $329 and up.

Even more incredibly, you can already save up to 34 bucks on an assortment of new iPad variants without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Obviously, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units discounted here, sold by Amazon alongside a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty with your choice of 32 or 128 gigs of storage space.

Unfortunately, there are absolutely no discounts to be had for buyers of cellular-enabled configurations, which means bargain hunters will have to make do with Wi-Fi connectivity only for the time being. On the bright side, you can choose from three different color options (silver, space gray, and gold) as far as both Wi-Fi-only versions are concerned.

If you're willing to settle for 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room (in the predictable absence of a microSD card slot), you're looking at shaving $30 off the 10.2-incher's $329 MSRP, mind you, while content hoarders can get the aforementioned $34 marked down from the $429 list price of an eight-gen iPad with 128GB internal storage space.

In addition to the aforementioned reasonably powerful Apple A12 Bionic chipset, the affordable tablet has a beautiful Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels going for it, as well as stereo speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a trusty old front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and both Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support (with the actual accessories naturally sold separately).

Related phones

iPad (2020)
Apple iPad (2020) View Full specs
$329 Apple iPad 2020 $1650
  • Display 10.2 inches
    2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

