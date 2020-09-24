Apple's hot new 10.2-inch iPad is discounted for the very first time
Even more incredibly, you can already save up to 34 bucks on an assortment of new iPad variants without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Obviously, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units discounted here, sold by Amazon alongside a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty with your choice of 32 or 128 gigs of storage space.
Unfortunately, there are absolutely no discounts to be had for buyers of cellular-enabled configurations, which means bargain hunters will have to make do with Wi-Fi connectivity only for the time being. On the bright side, you can choose from three different color options (silver, space gray, and gold) as far as both Wi-Fi-only versions are concerned.
If you're willing to settle for 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room (in the predictable absence of a microSD card slot), you're looking at shaving $30 off the 10.2-incher's $329 MSRP, mind you, while content hoarders can get the aforementioned $34 marked down from the $429 list price of an eight-gen iPad with 128GB internal storage space.
In addition to the aforementioned reasonably powerful Apple A12 Bionic chipset, the affordable tablet has a beautiful Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels going for it, as well as stereo speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a trusty old front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and both Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support (with the actual accessories naturally sold separately).