Apple's 9th Gen iPad continues to age like fine wine at lower and lower prices

Even though it's not exactly the most elegant tablet in the world right now, Apple's 2021-released iPad might have just become a smarter buy than ever before at a $130 discount. That's good for both 64 and 256GB storage configurations sans cellular connectivity at Best Buy, and to our knowledge, this hot new deal brings this 10.2-inch oldie but goodie down to new record prices.

At $199.99 in an entry-level 64 gig variant, the ninth-generation "regular" iPad is definitely cheaper today than it was just a few days ago, as well as a couple of weeks back. That strongly suggests this back-to-school promotion will not last very long, and although Best Buy doesn't explicitly mention any expiration dates, we fully expect its inventory to be depleted in a matter of days or even hours.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options
$130 off (27%)
$349 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

The iPad 10.2 (2021), mind you, was permanently reduced by most major US retailers from its original starting price of $329.99 to $279.99 on the heels of its radically redesigned sequel's launch in the fall of 2022. But that doesn't make this latest special offer any less... special, especially when you consider how much pricier said 2022 sequel continues to be.

Obviously, our iPad 2021 review from, well, 2021 is not as true today as it was back then, but it's not very far either. Not at a lower-than-ever price of $199.99, which highlights such key strengths as a beautiful TrueTone display (with admittedly chunky bezels), a good old fashioned headphone jack (the simple pleasures in life!), and consistently solid battery life while reducing the negative impact of such inherent flaws as an outdated Lightning port, outdated overall design, modest sound, and modest camera performance.

Speaking of performance, the 10.2-inch iPad (9th Gen) is of course no screamer with an ancient Apple A13 Bionic processor under its hood, but compared to pretty much all the best Android tablets in its price bracket today, it should still deliver a more than adequate level of raw power for most day-to-day tasks and operations. In short, you're looking at a very competent device here available at an incredibly hard-to-beat price. What more could you want?
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

