The iPad 9 is sleek, powerful, and even more affordable, thanks to a lovely $105 discount
If you are in the market for a new budget-friendly Apple tablet, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon is selling the 9th-gen iPad at a sweet $105 markdown, cutting a whole 32% off the device's usual cost. In other words, you now have the chance to grab one with 64GB of storage for under $230 if you act fast and capitalize on this deal today.
For instance, this fella packs an A13 Bionic chip under the hood, giving it enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as watching movies and browsing the web. It's upgradable to iPadOS 17, so you can use the latest version of Apple's operating system.
Additionally, the 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate will let you enjoy a good watching experience on the cheap.
All in all, the 9th-generation iPad may be advancing in age, but it's still a great buy. It delivers smooth performance, and it's suitable for entertainment. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price, making it an unmissable purchase for every Apple fan on a budget. Since we don't know how long this offer will last, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and snagging a brand-new iPad 9 on Amazon now while the deal is still up for grabs.
The slate was discounted by $119 (36%) at Woot around the end of July. While it's not on sale at this price cut anymore, we are still happy to see it available for less on Amazon, as it offers great value for money even at its current price. And yes, we understand that the iPad 9 may not be your first choice due to its age. After all, it was released back in 2021. However, it still has a lot going for it.
