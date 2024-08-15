Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The iPad 9 is sleek, powerful, and even more affordable, thanks to a lovely $105 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPad 9 is sleek, powerful, and even more affordable, thanks to a lovely $105 discount
If you are in the market for a new budget-friendly Apple tablet, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon is selling the 9th-gen iPad at a sweet $105 markdown, cutting a whole 32% off the device's usual cost. In other words, you now have the chance to grab one with 64GB of storage for under $230 if you act fast and capitalize on this deal today.

The slate was discounted by $119 (36%) at Woot around the end of July. While it's not on sale at this price cut anymore, we are still happy to see it available for less on Amazon, as it offers great value for money even at its current price. And yes, we understand that the iPad 9 may not be your first choice due to its age. After all, it was released back in 2021. However, it still has a lot going for it.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Save $105 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering the iPad 9 with 64GB of storage for $105 off its price. So, you can snag one for under $230 if you take advantage of this deal. The slate delivers good performance and sports a nice display. Act fast and save on this awesome device today!
$105 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon
 

For instance, this fella packs an A13 Bionic chip under the hood, giving it enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as watching movies and browsing the web. It's upgradable to iPadOS 17, so you can use the latest version of Apple's operating system.

Additionally, the 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate will let you enjoy a good watching experience on the cheap.

All in all, the 9th-generation iPad may be advancing in age, but it's still a great buy. It delivers smooth performance, and it's suitable for entertainment. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price, making it an unmissable purchase for every Apple fan on a budget. Since we don't know how long this offer will last, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and snagging a brand-new iPad 9 on Amazon now while the deal is still up for grabs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless