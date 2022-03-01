Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale (and in stock) at one of its highest ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The same seems to be true at Walmart as far as 64GB storage configurations are concerned, but digital hoarders can easily (and quickly) get a 256 gig Wi-Fi-only model from the retailer.





Even better, Walmart will hook you up with a nice $50 discount on that particular version of the iPad 10.2 (2021) in both space gray and silver hues for an undoubtedly limited time only. Although that may not sound like a very substantial markdown, knocking just 10 percent or so off the $479 list price, it qualifies as one of the best ever deals offered by a major US retailer for Apple 's cheapest 2021 tablet.









Then you have a beautiful Retina display with True Tone technology and a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels, solid battery life, a trusty old Touch ID fingerprint sensor, stylus support (with the actual Apple Pencil sold separately), an almost surprisingly capable 12MP front camera with Center Stage functionality, and well, a pretty outdated design with thick screen bezels and no USB Type-C port.





Still, the overall list of features is undeniably great for $429, especially when you also consider the generous aforementioned 256GB local digital hoarding room.





