 Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale (and in stock) at one of its highest ever discounts - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale (and in stock) at one of its highest ever discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale (and in stock) at one of its highest ever discounts
By no means the best tablet money can buy right now, Apple's "standard" 2021-released iPad is clearly the greatest such device available on a tight budget in 2022. The problem is the 10.2-inch slate is not actually available in many places across the US, with both Amazon and Best Buy, for instance, currently struggling to keep up with demand for many variants.

The same seems to be true at Walmart as far as 64GB storage configurations are concerned, but digital hoarders can easily (and quickly) get a 256 gig Wi-Fi-only model from the retailer.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Gray

$50 off (10%)
$429
$479
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Silver

$50 off (10%)
$429
$479
Buy at Walmart

Even better, Walmart will hook you up with a nice $50 discount on that particular version of the iPad 10.2 (2021) in both space gray and silver hues for an undoubtedly limited time only. Although that may not sound like a very substantial markdown, knocking just 10 percent or so off the $479 list price, it qualifies as one of the best ever deals offered by a major US retailer for Apple's cheapest 2021 tablet.

At $429, the ninth-gen iPad still can't challenge the affordability of something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or Lenovo's Yoga Tab 11. But none of the best Android tablets available for less than five Benjamins can come close to the raw power of the Apple A13 Bionic processor under this bad boy's hood.

Then you have a beautiful Retina display with True Tone technology and a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels, solid battery life, a trusty old Touch ID fingerprint sensor, stylus support (with the actual Apple Pencil sold separately), an almost surprisingly capable 12MP front camera with Center Stage functionality, and well, a pretty outdated design with thick screen bezels and no USB Type-C port.

Still, the overall list of features is undeniably great for $429, especially when you also consider the generous aforementioned 256GB local digital hoarding room.

iPads 2022 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you (Updated: January)
featured
featured
iPads 2022 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you (Updated: January)
Jan 05, 2022, 6:31 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
Sep 23, 2021, 5:06 AM, by Rado Minkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
10%off $429 Special Walmart Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 8526 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless