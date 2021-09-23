Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Accessories Apple Picks

The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
Apple's newest budget 10.2-inch iPad, which the company calls iPad (9th generation) is arguably the best bang for your buck if you're looking for a reliable, simple computer replacement, be it for school, work or just for browsing social media and watching movies and YouTube videos.

Of course, your tablet could use some protection from daily wear and tear. In addition, you may also want a keyboard for that easy laptop-like writing experience, or a kickstand for hands-free movie watching and FaceTiming. So, a case could be a great investment!

If you feel this way and you own the new iPad, you're in the right place! Here we have for you the best cases you can buy for the 2021 iPad right now.

Best cases for the 10.2-inch iPad 2021, summarized:

Smart Cover for iPad (9th generation)




Apple's Smart Cover for the 2021 iPad is the thinnest and lightest, most unobtrusive way to get a kickstand.

It's easy to attach and detach, relying on magnets, and covers the front of your iPad while you're not using it. The back of the iPad is left exposed, which some people may prefer, but you're not one of those people and want maximum protection, check out the other options.

The Apple Smart Cover is available in seven colors, which are English Lavender, Deep Navy, Electric Orange, Cyprus Green, Mallard Green, Black and White.

By folding it in different ways you can get three viewing angles – two for watching videos and for video calls, and one that is perfect for touch-typing and drawing with an Apple Pencil.

Smart Cover for iPad (9th generation)

The Smart Cover attaches magnetically, and you can easily fold it into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

$49
Buy at Apple


Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th generation)




If you're a student, writer, or anyone who wants the iPad to be their computer replacement, a keyboard is a definite must. And there's no lighter, thinner and more convenient iPad keyboard option than Apple's own Smart Keyboard.

Aside from doubling as a kickstand and a cover for your iPad, it has quiet, well-sized keys and doesn't need separate charging, ever.

The Smart Keyboard for iPad has downsides that are worth noting, though. Its shallow keys may not be perfect for everyone, plus the lack of backlighting. Also, it doesn't have a trackpad, nor function keys for changing the iPad's screen brightness, volume and so on. If you want those features, check the next option.

But if you want a reliable thin and light keyboard for your iPad, this is arguably the best one.

Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th generation)

Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

$159
Buy at Apple


Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (9th generation)




Second only to Apple, Logitech has been making some of the best iPad keyboard cases for a while now, and this is a solid one.

Although it's not as thin and light as Apple's Smart Keyboard, Logitech's offering has backlit keys, all-around protection for your iPad, including its sides, and even an Apple Pencil holder.

Perhaps best of all, the Combo Touch also has a trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support. In addition, this case has an adjustable kickstand, so you have way more control over your viewing angle.

When you don't need the keyboard, you can easily pop it off and still keep the case and kickstand portion of the Combo Touch for watching movies or FaceTiming on your iPad.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (9th generation)

It combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. The flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility.

$149 95
Buy at Apple

Is getting a case for your 10.2-inch iPad worth it?


If you plan on using your iPad for a long time, getting a case to keep it safe is definitely worth it. In addition, if you're going to use your iPad for writing essays or answering emails, you'll want the laptop-like experience of a keyboard case.

But even if you're simply going to use the 2021 iPad for watching, say, Netflix and YouTube, you'll definitely want a case that can prop it up, preferably with an adjustable kickstand, so you don't have to hold it all the time. Similarly, if you often do video calls via FaceTime or Zoom, you'll want an iPad case with a kickstand.

So in most cases and for most people, buying a case for the 2021 iPad is a worthwhile investment, in order to get the best experience possible.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
9%off $299 Special Walmart
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Fusion
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 8526 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

Latest News

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
by Daniel Petrov,  1
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless