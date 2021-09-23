The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23

Best cases for the 10.2-inch iPad 2021, summarized:



Smart Cover for iPad (9th generation)





Apple's Smart Cover for the 2021 iPad is the thinnest and lightest, most unobtrusive way to get a kickstand.



It's easy to attach and detach, relying on magnets, and covers the front of your iPad while you're not using it. The back of the iPad is left exposed, which some people may prefer, but you're not one of those people and want maximum protection, check out the other options.



If you're a student, writer, or anyone who wants the iPad to be their computer replacement, a keyboard is a definite must. And there's no lighter, thinner and more convenient iPad keyboard option than Apple's own Smart Keyboard.



Aside from doubling as a kickstand and a cover for your iPad, it has quiet, well-sized keys and doesn't need separate charging, ever.



The Smart Keyboard for iPad has downsides that are worth noting, though. Its shallow keys may not be perfect for everyone, plus the lack of backlighting. Also, it doesn't have a trackpad, nor function keys for changing the iPad's screen brightness, volume and so on. If you want those features, check the next option.



But if you want a reliable thin and light keyboard for your iPad, this is arguably the best one.



Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th generation)



Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (9th generation)





Second only to Apple, Logitech has been making some of the best iPad keyboard cases for a while now, and this is a solid one.



Although it's not as thin and light as Apple's Smart Keyboard, Logitech's offering has backlit keys, all-around protection for your iPad, including its sides, and even an Apple Pencil holder.



Perhaps best of all, the Combo Touch also has a trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support. In addition, this case has an adjustable kickstand, so you have way more control over your viewing angle.



When you don't need the keyboard, you can easily pop it off and still keep the case and kickstand portion of the Combo Touch for watching movies or FaceTiming on your iPad.



Is getting a case for your 10.2-inch iPad worth it?





If you plan on using your iPad for a long time, getting a case to keep it safe is definitely worth it. In addition, if you're going to use your iPad for writing essays or answering emails, you'll want the laptop-like experience of a keyboard case.





But even if you're simply going to use the 2021 iPad for watching, say, Netflix and YouTube, you'll definitely want a case that can prop it up, preferably with an adjustable kickstand, so you don't have to hold it all the time. Similarly, if you often do video calls via FaceTime or Zoom, you'll want an iPad case with a kickstand.





So in most cases and for most people, buying a case for the 2021 iPad is a worthwhile investment, in order to get the best experience possible.





