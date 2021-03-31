How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect

This year is one of the most important for Apple in the software department, as it simply has to get the apps and features of the new MacBook Air M1, its first with a homebrew processor, right from the very start.





This will mark a watershed moment for the computer industry, as it moves away from Intel chips, and if anyone can pull it off, it's Apple which will need "developers, developers, developers" to write for the ARM-based chip revolution.





Perhaps precisely because the stakes are so high, the WWDC21 Apple event announcement is illustrated with a seemingly curious dev peeking into an open laptop. What else will be there at the Worldwide Developer Conference in 2021?





When is the Apple WWDC 2021 date?





WWDC21 will take place on June 7-June 11, 2021





Apple isn't taking any chances with the health precautions and logistics around a big in-person event such as its usual summer Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) that in 2021 will take place online, just as it did in 2020. While WWDC 2020 was dubbed an all-new online format, WWDC21 was simply introduced as a par-for-the-course streaming event, and that's that.





How to watch the Apple WWDC 2021 keynote?





Apple will be streaming the WWDC21 keynote live on its website, social account, as well as directly in its YouTube channel below and we will be embedding the WWDC21 livestream when time nears.













The WWDC 2021 iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS updates to expect





iOS 15

iPadOS 15

macOS 12

watchOS 8

tvOS 15





Needless to say, we are more interested in all the new iOS 15 features to expect , as that's Apple's bread-and-butter added value that catapulted it to the status of the world's most valuable company, rather than the iPhone hardware that is usually trailing the Android flagships. From Apple's standpoint, however, macOS 12 and the MacBook Air M1 support will be crucial, so expect more keynote and WWDC21 session focus on that front.





Will Apple announce new devices at WWDC 2021?





While hardware products are few and far between compared to the software updates that Apple typically announced at its Worldwide Developer Conference events, new devices that take advantage of the fresh features introduced by Apple have happened many times before, and the WWDC 2021 may not be an exception, especially in its easier to pull off online format.





Is WWDC 2021 free and how can I participate?





Apple explicitly states that you can " join the worldwide developer community for an all-online program with exciting announcements, sessions, and labs at no cost ."





Not only that, but Apple will actually give you exclusive WWDC21 swag like outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of free membership in the Apple Developer Program if you win its Swift Student Challenge by coding something exciting on whichever topic you prefer.



