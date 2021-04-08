Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple

iOS 15 might arrive with redesigned Control Center, Touch ID support

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Apr 08, 2021, 4:14 AM
Yes, it's official - iOS 15 is coming at the next WWDC summit scheduled for June 7 through June 11, when Apple will unveil the next versions of all upcoming software updates across the multiple platforms it supports. iOS 15 will naturally be the most interesting announcement due to the sheer magnitude of devices it will reach.

While it's usually hard to come by credible leaks and rumors about software-specific updates in contrast with something tangible like an iPhone, there are some rays of light hitting the blogosphere from time to time. The newest leak regarding Apple's iOS 15 claims that we will see a slightly redesigned Control Center menu, which will loosely follow the Mac's Big Sur in terms of aesthetics. According to the rumors, originally broken by iPhoneSoft, the new Control Center will allow for some basic customization like re-arraging the toggles by dragging and dropping, likely similar to icons on the home screens. Additionally, the Control Center will be a tad more compact than its current iOS 14 counterpart, which is logical - most of the currently-existing toggles and widgets will likely be optional and not present by default.


Another saucy tidbit claims that iOS 15 will support dual biometric authentication, which will enable users to unlock their iPhone or make purchases with either Face ID or Touch ID. Surely, even if true, this iOS 15 feature wouldn't be revealed until the iPhone 13's announcement later this year because Apple is notoriously secretive like that. Indeed, we've been hearing murmur about Touch ID coming back to the iPhone after its multi-year hiatus as Apple is believed to be employing a ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner (like the one on the Galaxy S21 Ultra) in its next iPhones. The technology has been reaping success on Android for a while, but is now probably considered mature enough for the iPhone.

Aside from these two, we seem to know little else about iOS 15. Feel free to check out our iOS 15 rumor round-up right here, where all leaks, rumors, and expectations are summarized.

