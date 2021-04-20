New Apple Card Family feature brings joint credit history building and co-opts the kids
Apple Card Family expense and reward sharing
We designed Apple Card Family because we saw an opportunity to reinvent how spouses, partners, and the people you trust most share credit cards and build credit together. There’s been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card, since the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while the other does not. Apple Card Family lets people build their credit history together equally.
The Apple Card Family option might also be Apple's innovative way to avoid accusations of biased credit approvals, too.
These were a minor scandal in the beginning of Apple's credit card existence when Steve Wozniak got 10x higher line than his wife with the same joint history to no fault of Apple, of course, as the credit decisions are done by Goldman Sachs.
The same thing happened to us. I got 10x the credit limit. We have no separate bank or credit card accounts or any separate assets. Hard to get to a human for a correction though. It's big tech in 2019.— Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) November 10, 2019