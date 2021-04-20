Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple

Apple launches in-app subscriptions in its Podcasts app

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
Apr 20, 2021, 2:12 PM
Apple launches in-app subscriptions in its Podcasts app
Apple has just announced a major overhaul to its Podcasts app: within the app, it's launching Apple Podcasts Subscriptions where people will be able to subscribe to premium content from their favorite creators and get perks like ad-free listening, bonus content, and exclusive access to new series.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions launches with partners like Pushkin Industries, QCODE, SME, and NPR, and this list will only grow with time. 

With iOS 14.5, Apple Podcasts is getting a fresh new look


The whole Podcasts app is also getting a fresh design with channels where your favorite creators will recommend you new content, and each channel will have unique artwork, titles and description. 


Initial partners with channels include the likes of Luminary, which was one of the first apps to offer subscription-based podcasts.

As for prices, they will be set by creators for each subscription, but you will be getting a free trial and sample episodes before you sign up. Billing will happen monthly by default, but creators can also offer annual billing, if they decide. On the other side of the fence, content creators will have to pay $20 per year to participate in the program, and Apple will be taking a 30% cut of the revenue the first year and drop that to 15% in the following years.

Apple Podcasts remains one of the most popular ways listeners reach podcasts, not least because the app comes pre-installed on iPhones. However, Spotify has recently made a big entry in the space attracting some of the big names in the industry like The Joe Rogan Experience, and latest data from eMarketer showed that this year 28.2 millions of listeners in the US tuned in to Spotify versus 28 million for Apple Podcasts.

The new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions option is launching in an impressive over 170 countries and it will go live next month.

