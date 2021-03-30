Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference event, or WWDC as it's often referred to, sees the Silicon Valley-based brand welcome developers from across the globe to its facilities. It gives them the opportunity to learn about the latest Apple software and tools.





But Apple also uses the platform to announce its latest software, and this year should be no different.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 15 and watchOS 8 at WWDC 2021





The WWDC 2021 event kicks off Monday, June 7, and runs through Friday, June 11. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the developer event will once again take place in an all-digital format, and Apple is waiving the usual $1,599 attendance fee.





On the first day of WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to hold a press conference — it does this every year and there's no indication that 2021 will be any different — to unveil the latest versions of its software.





In particular, Apple should announce iOS 15 , which will ship with the iPhone 13 series later in the year. The new iPadOS 15 release is expected to make an appearance too, and so is watchOS 8 and macOS 12.