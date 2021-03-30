Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference event, or WWDC as it's often referred to, sees the Silicon Valley-based brand welcome developers from across the globe to its facilities. It gives them the opportunity to learn about the latest Apple software and tools.
But Apple also uses the platform to announce its latest software, and this year should be no different.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 15 and watchOS 8 at WWDC 2021
On the first day of WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to hold a press conference — it does this every year and there's no indication that 2021 will be any different — to unveil the latest versions of its software.
This story is developing...