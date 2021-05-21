$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Apps Music Audio

At WWDC, Apple could explain how it will make AirPods compatible with lossless audio

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 21, 2021, 11:39 PM
At WWDC, Apple could explain how it will make AirPods compatible with lossless audio
When Apple announced earlier this week that it will add lossless audio next month to Apple Music (at no extra cost we might add), it failed to add compatibility for the lossless audio feature for any of its wireless headphones including all AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the over-ear $549 AirPods Max. According to DigitalTrends, Apple could be planning to make an announcement at WWDC 2021 that will explain how it plans on adding lossless audio to its AirPods line using its AirPlay feature.

AirPlay allows compatible Apple devices to share music, videos, and photos. A large number of third-party devices are compatible with AirPlay, which can stream lossless audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz. That happens to be the middle tier that Apple Music streams lossless audio at using the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) format.

But there is a bit of a problem; AirPlay uses Wi-Fi to deliver content. But a well known Twitter tipster recently said that "with a simple update at any time" Apple can make its wireless headphones capable of receiving audio through AirPlay. This tipster has been on a bit of a winning streak lately so we just might see Apple announce during its virtual developer conference that it is extending AirPlay's capabilities to work over Bluetooth at up to 24-bit/48kHz.

AirPlay can only be transmitted using Apple devices although on the receiving end, third-parties can license the tech from Apple as many have (as we have already pointed out) already done. WWDC once again will be streamed online and over the Developer app which can be installed from the App Store. The developer conference opens on June 7th.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, announced for Apple Music at the same time as lossless audio, will deliver a more immersive experience with thousands of songs available at launch. This feature will be available at launch on AirPods and Beats wireless headphones that are equipped with the H1 or W1 chips. The built-in speakers in devices such as the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac will also be able to play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Hot new Apple iPod touch rumor includes questionable renders
by Alan Friedman,  0
Hot new Apple iPod touch rumor includes questionable renders
Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen
by Alan Friedman,  5
Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen
Bargain hunters are getting yet another chance to buy Microsoft's Surface Duo at a huge discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bargain hunters are getting yet another chance to buy Microsoft's Surface Duo at a huge discount
Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store
by Alan Friedman,  10
Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Microsoft's all-in-one Office app for Android gets the dark mode treatment (yes, in 2021)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Microsoft's all-in-one Office app for Android gets the dark mode treatment (yes, in 2021)

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Android 12 Preview: The most interesting update in years

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless