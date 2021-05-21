At WWDC, Apple could explain how it will make AirPods compatible with lossless audio
When Apple announced earlier this week that it will add lossless audio next month to Apple Music (at no extra cost we might add), it failed to add compatibility for the lossless audio feature for any of its wireless headphones including all AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the over-ear $549 AirPods Max. According to DigitalTrends, Apple could be planning to make an announcement at WWDC 2021 that will explain how it plans on adding lossless audio to its AirPods line using its AirPlay feature.
But there is a bit of a problem; AirPlay uses Wi-Fi to deliver content. But a well known Twitter tipster recently said that "with a simple update at any time" Apple can make its wireless headphones capable of receiving audio through AirPlay. This tipster has been on a bit of a winning streak lately so we just might see Apple announce during its virtual developer conference that it is extending AirPlay's capabilities to work over Bluetooth at up to 24-bit/48kHz.
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, announced for Apple Music at the same time as lossless audio, will deliver a more immersive experience with thousands of songs available at launch. This feature will be available at launch on AirPods and Beats wireless headphones that are equipped with the H1 or W1 chips. The built-in speakers in devices such as the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac will also be able to play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.