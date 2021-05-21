At WWDC, Apple could explain how it will make AirPods compatible with lossless audio





AirPlay allows compatible Apple devices to share music, videos, and photos. A large number of third-party devices are compatible with AirPlay, which can stream lossless audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz. That happens to be the middle tier that Apple Music streams lossless audio at using the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) format.





But there is a bit of a problem; AirPlay uses Wi-Fi to deliver content. But a well known Twitter tipster recently said that "with a simple update at any time" Apple can make its wireless headphones capable of receiving audio through AirPlay. This tipster has been on a bit of a winning streak lately so we just might see Apple announce during its virtual developer conference that it is extending AirPlay's capabilities to work over Bluetooth at up to 24-bit/48kHz.







AirPlay can only be transmitted using Apple devices although on the receiving end, third-parties can license the tech from Apple as many have (as we have already pointed out) already done. WWDC once again will be streamed online and over the Developer app which can be installed from the App Store . The developer conference opens on June 7th.





Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, announced for Apple Music at the same time as lossless audio, will deliver a more immersive experience with thousands of songs available at launch. This feature will be available at launch on AirPods and Beats wireless headphones that are equipped with the H1 or W1 chips. The built-in speakers in devices such as the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac will also be able to play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.