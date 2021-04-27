Apple's iOS 14.5 update brings a big 5G improvement to T-Mobile's iPhone 12 family













This highlights the freshly enabled support for 5G Standalone technology on the entire iPhone 12 family, and as pointed out by Neville Ray, Magenta remains the only wireless service provider with "nationwide SA 5G" coverage.













The 5G-capable iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max are joining a large and ever-growing group of Android handsets supporting the same state-of-the-art technology following software updates of their own rolled out in the last few months.





While it definitely won't hurt to switch on 5G Standalone service after installing iOS 14.5 and thus no longer rely on outdated 4G LTE technology for any network tasks or functions (where available), you probably shouldn't expect those aforementioned latency and coverage improvements to be very dramatic... in the short term.





This is more about future-proofing the iPhone 12 lineup, and of course, T-Mobile earning bragging rights over the competition. Nothing wrong with that, mind you, as any progress is better than no progress.



