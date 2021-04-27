Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile iOS Apple Software updates 5G

Apple's iOS 14.5 update brings a big 5G improvement to T-Mobile's iPhone 12 family

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 27, 2021, 9:11 AM
Apple's iOS 14.5 update brings a big 5G improvement to T-Mobile's iPhone 12 family
While obviously nowhere near as hefty as the iOS 15 update set to be announced in early June and likely to be released at some point in September, the latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system is bringing a decidedly impressive number of important new features to eligible iPhones.

Chief among the iOS 14.5 changes delivered just yesterday is undoubtedly the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, but if you happen to use one of Cupertino's 2020-released handsets on America's leading "Un-carrier", there's another upgrade that could prove more consequential down the line.

Curiously enough, this was not mentioned on Apple's official newsroom when the company announced the public iOS 14.5 rollout and detailed the key features brought to the table as we speak, leaving it to T-Mobile's President of Technology to share a link on Twitter to a more complete rundown from MacRumors.

This highlights the freshly enabled support for 5G Standalone technology on the entire iPhone 12 family, and as pointed out by Neville Ray, Magenta remains the only wireless service provider with "nationwide SA 5G" coverage.

In a nutshell, that guarantees "lower latency and even better" 5G availability compared to devices limited to non-standalone (NSA) 5G connectivity. Made possible all the way back in August 2020, this incredible breakthrough has yet to be matched by Verizon or AT&T, despite the "duopoly's" ongoing efforts to do so.


The 5G-capable iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max are joining a large and ever-growing group of Android handsets supporting the same state-of-the-art technology following software updates of their own rolled out in the last few months.

While it definitely won't hurt to switch on 5G Standalone service after installing iOS 14.5 and thus no longer rely on outdated 4G LTE technology for any network tasks or functions (where available), you probably shouldn't expect those aforementioned latency and coverage improvements to be very dramatic... in the short term.

This is more about future-proofing the iPhone 12 lineup, and of course, T-Mobile earning bragging rights over the competition. Nothing wrong with that, mind you, as any progress is better than no progress.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$1000 Special Verizon $1000 Special Apple $1000 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
50%off $600 Special Verizon $1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special Apple $700 Special T-Mobile $700 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless