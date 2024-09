Apple fans are lining up to buy iPhone 16 despite the underwhelming upgrade

iPhone 16

The first iPhone 16 buyers don’t care about the lack of Apple Intelligence. The lines this morning have been impressive. One retail employee: “No contest, far more demand this year.” Another: “Biggest line we’ve had in a long time.” Still early. https://t.co/z121OZ65ik

Gurman’s claims are corroborated by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert who says iPhone 16 demand is greater than iPhone 15 . And then there’s the accounts from folks standing in the aforementioned lines. Despite scheduled pick-ups now being a thing it seems many Apple fans still want to experience the oxymoronic monotonous thrill of waiting in a long line.Consumer accounts are backing up what Gurman and Sievert are saying. Perhaps the analyst reports are correct and these lines don’t represent the true picture, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if Apple’s having yet another successful launch. After all, a ton of Apple users swear by annual upgrades.