Apple fans are lining up to buy iPhone 16 despite the underwhelming upgrade

Apple
Consumers lining up outside an Apple store in London
The iPhone 16 reveal has been called the most boring Apple event ever by some people. Reputable insiders have shared reports of decreased demand for iPhone 16. There have even been predictions of Apple skipping a super cycle this year due to how underwhelming the new phones are. And yet, despite all that, evidence points to the contrary. Apple fans are lining around the block outside stores.

The biggest reason many, including myself, have downplayed this year’s launch is because AI is the only reason for getting an iPhone 16. Remove the subset of consumers who care about Apple Intelligence and you don’t have much else to offer with the new iPhone. It doesn’t help that, as of yet, Apple Intelligence plans to remain unavailable in two major regions.

Despite all this, and regardless of how underwhelming the iPhone 16 seems, it appears Apple fans just do not care and want the latest and greatest. Apparently, iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders have been pushed back till October. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman also shared what retail employees have been saying about iPhone demand this year.


Gurman’s claims are corroborated by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert who says iPhone 16 demand is greater than iPhone 15. And then there’s the accounts from folks standing in the aforementioned lines. Despite scheduled pick-ups now being a thing it seems many Apple fans still want to experience the oxymoronic monotonous thrill of waiting in a long line.

Consumer accounts are backing up what Gurman and Sievert are saying. Perhaps the analyst reports are correct and these lines don’t represent the true picture, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if Apple’s having yet another successful launch. After all, a ton of Apple users swear by annual upgrades.

This is still missing from the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

I personally, however, think this year is a solid skip. Apple Intelligence isn’t going to finish rolling out till some time next year, maybe even after the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has launched. Couple that with the rumored iPhone 17 Air and next year is looking to be a lot more promising for iOS users.
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

