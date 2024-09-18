Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Using Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16
The iPhone 16, revealed at what was perhaps the most boring Apple event ever, might be seeing poor sales already. This might be because AI is the only reason for buying an iPhone 16 — with said AI not even being out yet — or it may have to do with other factors. Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman gave their thoughts regarding recent sales.

Kuo, renowned for providing accurate insights into Apple’s business, claims that the new iPhone is already available for purchase by Apple employees. For context, employees can purchase the newest iPhone at an employee discount each year. Kuo says that, before now, employees have had to wait several weeks before they could put in their discounted order.


This also tracks with Kuo’s previous claims of demand being lower than expected for Apple’s newest phones. The iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming that Apple stock began dropping when Tim Cook announced it. While the iPhone 16 features a new camera control button, I also found it to be a forgettable upgrade. Perhaps sales will pick up once Apple Intelligence finishes rolling out some time next year.

Video Thumbnail
All of this will start coming out starting next month. | Video credit — Apple

Mark Gurman responded directly to Kuo, both confirming and denying the claims. Gurman says that the gap for employees to become eligible for purchasing the newest iPhone hasn’t been as long as several weeks “for a while”.

However, Gurman did acknowledge that this year employees were allowed to buy the iPhone 16 at the same time as regular customers. According to him this did, in fact, indicate decreased demand. At least for now.

Recommended Stories
Does Apple’s AI bring enough to the table to justify an upgrade? We rated Apple Intelligence features so you can know for sure. If the iPhone 16 seems like a waste of money, you might want to wait for the modern revamped iPhone SE reportedly coming out next year.

Or perhaps jump ship and give the Galaxy S25 series a try. We promise we’ll let you rearrange the home screen.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

