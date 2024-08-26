AI might be the only reason to get an iPhone 16, and Apple knows it

Up Next:

While customers in other regions who want — or are unbothered by — AI have something to look forward to, customers in the EU get a barely faster phone with nothing else. So is it worth getting an iPhone 16 ? Especially if its biggest selling point isn’t supported in your region? What makes the whole situation even more challenging for Apple is that theis going to be a very different phone in the EU. Apple Intelligence is not coming to the EU because of ongoing conflict between Apple and regulatory bodies in Europe.The company has already had to accept USB-C ports, third party NFC payments, alternative sources for downloading apps and more. Apple currently maintains that it cannot bring AI to the EU because it will have to compromise on privacy and security to comply with EU laws.While USB-C iPhones have gone global, the third party NFC payments and alternative app downloads will remain exclusive to the EU. Apple has had to split its App Store team in two so one set of people can handle alternative downloads on the company’s devices.So this presents us with onethat is powered by AI and resides in Apple’s walled garden, and another that has no AI and resembles an Android phone to an extent. With such vastly contrasting phones in different regions of the world, Apple is selling what almost seems like two distinct versions of a product.While customers in other regions who want — or are unbothered by — AI have something to look forward to, customers in the EU get a barely faster phone with nothing else. So is it worth getting an? Especially if its biggest selling point isn’t supported in your region?





This might just be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history













You don’t need an iPhone where Siri can help you dress up for a night out. Apple has always strived for a consistent experience across the board. If you got yourself an iPhone in the EU after having tested one in the U.S., you knew exactly what you were getting into. This was the “walled garden” Apple was famous for. A distinct experience cut off from other platforms. Something that worked best with itself.Now Apple Pay isn’t the only NFC payment method, users are obtaining apps from outside the App Store and Safari doesn’t have to be the default browser. The iPhone isn’t what it used to be, at least not in the EU.I, personally, don’t think theis worth it outside of the U.S. It’s already a hard sell in other regions, what with Apple Intelligence not even being fully rolled out until halfway through 2025. If you have anor, perhaps consider holding on to it for another year.This will give Apple time to properly flesh out its AI and potentially make the iPhone 17 an upgrade that feels as such. The last few iterations of the iPhone take fantastic pictures and are plenty fast.You don’t need an iPhone where Siri can help you dress up for a night out.