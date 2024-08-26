AI might be the only reason to get an iPhone 16, and Apple knows it
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 Pro Max. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With the launch of iPhone 16 imminent, you might be wondering what makes Apple’s newest phone worth the cost. Well, according to Apple, the only reason for getting an iPhone 16 might be Apple Intelligence.
The company couldn’t stop raving about its upcoming AI features at this year’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). From recalling certain events to helping you write an email, Apple Intelligence seeks to completely revolutionize the infamously mediocre Siri.
But is there any other reason to get the iPhone 16? What about users who couldn’t care less about AI? And what about those people wanting to actively avoid AI in their lives?
Apple will try to sell you on AI
Apple Intelligence is expected to release in October this year. | Video credit — Apple
According to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman, the company has begun training retail employees on how to pitch AI. As has been the case with multiple previous iPhone launches, the hardware jump from iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 isn’t anything extraordinary. This has reportedly led to Apple having to focus heavily on marketing Apple Intelligence.
But can it succeed in making users care about AI? The Apple Vision Pro also held demos in stores. Apple even tried a new strategy to sell Vision Pro: allowing visitors to view their own videos on the headset.
Yet, the Vision Pro has seen poor sales, and production has reportedly been slowed down. Granted, part of that is because of the exorbitant price tag of $3,499, but AI also currently faces resistance from many potential customers. Concerns for privacy, as well as a general distrust of something users think is a gimmick, makes selling AI-powered products a lot more challenging.
The current iPhone 15 family only supports AI on the Pro models, whereas the entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature it. With slightly more RAM, a somewhat better processor and newer cameras, the iPhone 16 seems like an unnecessary upgrade over the 15 and even the iPhone 14. Which makes AI the only real reason to get an iPhone 16. Something Apple seems very much aware of if it’s preparing a sales pitch focused on AI.
It doesn’t help that Gurman thinks Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Google’s Gemini.
The EU is getting a vastly different phone
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be getting Apple Intelligence. | Image credit — Apple
What makes the whole situation even more challenging for Apple is that the iPhone 16 is going to be a very different phone in the EU. Apple Intelligence is not coming to the EU because of ongoing conflict between Apple and regulatory bodies in Europe.
The company has already had to accept USB-C ports, third party NFC payments, alternative sources for downloading apps and more. Apple currently maintains that it cannot bring AI to the EU because it will have to compromise on privacy and security to comply with EU laws.
While USB-C iPhones have gone global, the third party NFC payments and alternative app downloads will remain exclusive to the EU. Apple has had to split its App Store team in two so one set of people can handle alternative downloads on the company’s devices.
So this presents us with one iPhone 16 that is powered by AI and resides in Apple’s walled garden, and another that has no AI and resembles an Android phone to an extent. With such vastly contrasting phones in different regions of the world, Apple is selling what almost seems like two distinct versions of a product.
While customers in other regions who want — or are unbothered by — AI have something to look forward to, customers in the EU get a barely faster phone with nothing else. So is it worth getting an iPhone 16? Especially if its biggest selling point isn’t supported in your region?
This might just be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history
Sorry, EU. You’ll have to make do with the old Siri who tells bad jokes. | Image credit — Apple
Apple has always strived for a consistent experience across the board. If you got yourself an iPhone in the EU after having tested one in the U.S., you knew exactly what you were getting into. This was the “walled garden” Apple was famous for. A distinct experience cut off from other platforms. Something that worked best with itself.
Now Apple Pay isn’t the only NFC payment method, users are obtaining apps from outside the App Store and Safari doesn’t have to be the default browser. The iPhone isn’t what it used to be, at least not in the EU.
I, personally, don’t think the iPhone 16 is worth it outside of the U.S. It’s already a hard sell in other regions, what with Apple Intelligence not even being fully rolled out until halfway through 2025. If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 14, perhaps consider holding on to it for another year.
This will give Apple time to properly flesh out its AI and potentially make the iPhone 17 an upgrade that feels as such. The last few iterations of the iPhone take fantastic pictures and are plenty fast.
You don’t need an iPhone where Siri can help you dress up for a night out.
