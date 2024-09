T-Mobile CEO shares inside info about iPhone 16 sales

iPhone 16

Is this just not Apple's year?

T-Mobile 's CEO painted a different picture during an interview with CNBC 's CEO painted a different picture during an interview with. He said that his company was seeing an improvement in sales compared to last year. Sievert also took aim at rumors that indicated Pro models were not catching eyes of many buyers, stating consumers are purchasing all models at a greater rate than last year.





Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, September 2024

Since T-Mobile is only one of the only channels through which the iPhone 16 can be bought, the information provided by Sievert isn't representative of the wider market.



That said, T-Mobile is America's second-largest carrier, and if its customers are showing greater enthusiasm than last year for the iPhone 16 , it can be taken as a sign that demand for Apple's new phones is not sluggish.



Sievert isn't entirely optimistic about the way things stand right now and does think that the delay in the rollout of AI features could lengthen the buying cycle. Since Apple Intelligence will be formally released next month and the full slate of features won't arrive until mid-2025, he thinks that it may take longer for buyers to share their experiences "by word of mouth.





