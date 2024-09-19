Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

T-Mobile CEO shares inside info about iPhone 16 sales

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile iOS Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile CEO shares inside info about iPhone 16 sales
The iPhone 16 is doing better than the iPhone 15, according to T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series on September 9 and the new phones went on pre-order on September 13. These are the company's first AI-infused smartphones but when the phones go on sale tomorrow, these new capabilities, dubbed Apple Intelligence, will only be available in beta. On top of that, Apple is going to take its sweet time to roll out the full suite of features.

Initial analyst reports suggest that pre-orders are lower than last year. Other signs, such as Apple dolling out employee discounts earlier than usual, also point to weak iPhone 16 sales.

Additionally, the Pro models, which have historically sold better than the standard models, are reported to have performed worse than their non-Pro counterparts during the pre-order period this year.

Apparently, even some iPhone diehards who upgrade every year are skipping the iPhone 16.


Is this just not Apple's year?


T-Mobile's CEO painted a different picture during an interview with CNBC. He said that his company was seeing an improvement in sales compared to last year. Sievert also took aim at rumors that indicated Pro models were not catching eyes of many buyers, stating consumers are purchasing all models at a greater rate than last year.

The first week was better than last year. Not only good, but better than last year, and people are buying Pros, they’re buying Maxs, so they’re buying up the food chain, and they’re buying at a greater rate than last year.
Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, September 2024

Since T-Mobile is only one of the only channels through which the iPhone 16 can be bought, the information provided by Sievert isn't representative of the wider market.

That said, T-Mobile is America's second-largest carrier, and if its customers are showing greater enthusiasm than last year for the iPhone 16, it can be taken as a sign that demand for Apple's new phones is not sluggish.

Recommended Stories
Besides, unlike supply chain experts and financial analysts, T-Mobile doesn't rely on tip-offs to make statements like this. Instead, it has direct insight into numbers, so it can be regarded as a more reliable source when it comes to deducing marketing performance.

Sievert isn't entirely optimistic about the way things stand right now and does think that the delay in the rollout of AI features could lengthen the buying cycle. Since Apple Intelligence will be formally released next month and the full slate of features won't arrive until mid-2025, he thinks that it may take longer for buyers to share their experiences "by word of mouth.

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo).
$1200 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device.
$1000 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Pre-order the iPhone 16 and experience Apple Intelligence and get things done effortlessly. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile for 100% off. You have to pick a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). The deal requires activation.
$830 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless