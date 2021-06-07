Apple releases first build of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 developer betas and more





The developer betas can be downloaded from the Apple Developer website , and you need to be registered as a developer. That can be achieved by logging into developer.apple.com/enroll and tap on "Start your Enrollment." You'll need to sign in using your Apple ID followed by a reading of the Apple Developer Agreement.

Apple releases developer beta 1 for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and more







When it comes to making that decision whether to install the developer beta, we often refer to that brilliant fictional scientist Dr. Ian Malcolm from the Jurassic Park movies. If we can be allowed to paraphrase, Dr. Malcolm said that just because you can update to iOS 15 developer beta 1 doesn't mean that you should . That is because the developer beta is not stable and if you install it on your daily driver, you might find that some of the iPhone features you rely on for work or play might not run correctly until a later version of the beta is released.





Apple itself suggests that the update not be installed on daily driver or "mission critical devices" since many features are likely to be down. If you do decide that you must install the update, or if you are indeed a developer, make sure that you back up all of your data first before installing the beta.



Now is not the time to install any of the developer betas on your "mission critical" iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch







Those who don't wish to register as a developer but still are willing to take the risk of installing unstable software can wait for July when the first iOS 15 public beta release is made available. The new build will group together non-essential notifications and have them appear at a set time. Notifications can be further filtered using the Focus feature that removes certain notifications based on your current status (four are preset: Do Not Disturb mode, a Personal focus mode, a Work focus, and a Sleep focus).





Other big changes are coming to Face Time where Android users will be able to join group calls. Messages is also getting updated as is the iOS Weather app and more. You can read all about today's big announcements right here





With iPadOS 15, users will be able to place widgets anywhere on their tablets' home screens and improvements have been made to multitasking including a new Shelf feature that quickly offers iPad users the ability to see all open Split View combinations. Additionally, new Split View combos can be created directly from the multitasking menu, and keyboard shortcuts will make multitasking even faster on the iPad.





With watchOS 8, the popular Photos watchface is being redesigned as a spin of the digital crown will change some of the photo being used with some of the image getting enlarged. Reply with GIFs allows a Watch user to find the perfect GIF for a certain occasion and use it in a reply sent from the timepiece. The Breathe app, which reminds Apple Watch wearers to relax and take a deep breath, will include quotes designed to make you think while you breathe and relax.





The final versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 should be disseminated starting in September about the same time that Apple introduces the iPhone 13 series, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

