Apple releases first build of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 developer betas and more
Apple today gave a video preview of some of its new operating system builds. Not long after the Keynote for WWDC 2021 was completed, the tech giant released its first developer beta versions for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. Developers who go ahead and install the unstable software will have access to some of the new features discussed this morning on the streaming video.
Apple itself suggests that the update not be installed on daily driver or "mission critical devices" since many features are likely to be down. If you do decide that you must install the update, or if you are indeed a developer, make sure that you back up all of your data first before installing the beta.
Other big changes are coming to Face Time where Android users will be able to join group calls. Messages is also getting updated as is the iOS Weather app and more. You can read all about today's big announcements right here.
With iPadOS 15, users will be able to place widgets anywhere on their tablets' home screens and improvements have been made to multitasking including a new Shelf feature that quickly offers iPad users the ability to see all open Split View combinations. Additionally, new Split View combos can be created directly from the multitasking menu, and keyboard shortcuts will make multitasking even faster on the iPad.
With watchOS 8, the popular Photos watchface is being redesigned as a spin of the digital crown will change some of the photo being used with some of the image getting enlarged. Reply with GIFs allows a Watch user to find the perfect GIF for a certain occasion and use it in a reply sent from the timepiece. The Breathe app, which reminds Apple Watch wearers to relax and take a deep breath, will include quotes designed to make you think while you breathe and relax.
The final versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 should be disseminated starting in September about the same time that Apple introduces the iPhone 13 series, and the Apple Watch Series 7.