WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see

Apple changed the game for privacy with iOS 14.5 when it stopped apps from tracking you without ever asking your permission, and it will expand on its privacy push with iOS 15. Rumors say Apple will inform users about data silently being collected from users from apps that you have approved, which is a great way to make sure it is private.



Food Tracking



Settings App Updates





While we don't expect any sort of a general overhaul for the Settings app, some new features and changes are coming there. Rumors point to a more detailed Accessibility features, as well as other smaller tweaks.









iPadOS 15









Apple split up iOS for iPad into the separate iPadOS two years ago, in 2019, to emphasize the advanced multitasking capabilities on the iPad, and with the M1 chip on the latest iPad Pros many people are wondering whether we will see support for true professional apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic on the iPad. We'd say that is not very likely, at least this year, but here everything else that rumors project for the newest version, iPadOS 15





Redesigned Home Screen for iPad





The current home screen on iPads is a weird concoction between iOS and some other ideas, and it might finally change to a more useful state.





With iPadOS 15, Apple will allow users to place widgets in any part of the screen, and not just on the Today View column on the left side, which will make for a much richer home screen experience. You will also be able to replace the entire app grid with just ‌widgets‌, if you prefer.





Does this mean you can also freely move icons on the home screen? Well, that's probably a negative.





Other tweaks





A few of the changes we mentioned in the iOS section above, like the better privacy controls will also make their way to iPadOS. We also expect a few other minor tweaks to the iPadOS experience, but currently we have no specifics on that.





WatchOS 8





Apple has been perfecting its watchOS operating system, and its newest version, watchOS 8 is rumored to get a few new features related to new hardware coming with future Apple Watch deviecs.





Blood sugar monitoring





Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring has been the holy grail of health features for diabetics and those who track their health in detail, and we might see the new feature in watchOS 8. We are a bit skeptical that we will hear about this at WWDC, since this is a feature Apple will likely want to keep for the Apple Watch announcement expected this fall, but we cannot rule out an early announcement.





Tweaks and improvements





Apple will surely announce a few dozen tweaks and improvements to the overall watchOS 8 platform, but we haven't heard specifics just yet, so we'll update you on this as soon as we get new information.





HomeOS





Recent job posting revealed that Apple is looking for someone to fill a role for a new project called " HomeOS ". We don't know if such a thing exists or not, but being mentioned in an actual Apple job classified ad is a good indication we might see the announcement of this new HomeOS at WWDC.





So far, no specifics here either, but expect this to handle all your smart home devices, from thermostats to smart speakers, locks, lights and everything in-between. Interesting!





New Macbook Pro 14" and 16" models





Finally, the surprise of WWDC 2021 might be the announcement of the long-awaited new Macbook Pro models.





Apple announced a 13" M1 Macbook Pro in late 2020, but this new generation will be a complete redesign that will finally get rid of the annoying TouchBar, bring back features like the SD card slot that power users have complained about for years, and most importantly, feature the next generation of the powerful M1 chip.





This might just be the most interesting part of WWDC, so make sure to watch WWDC 2021 livestream here . It kicks off on Monday, June 7th at 10:00am Pacific Time.





A sketchy rumor says that Apple intends to add new food tracking feature to the Health app, but we have more questions than answers about this. The basic idea is that you will be able to track your calories and macronutrients, an area previously reserved for specialized apps. There are two ways Apple could approach this: allowing users to photograph their food and try to use AI to input calories (too difficult and probably not feasible), or manually input meals (more likely). This could be an exciting update but we are not certain if it's indeed coming or not.