Apple co-founder on iPhone 13: "I can’t tell the difference really"













The camera specs remain largely the same, but the sensors have grown in size, which lets in more light and allows for slightly better photos. The new models also offer slightly improved battery life and the Pros now come with a smooth 120Hz screen. Overall, if you are coming from the iPhone 12, there's not a lot of reasons to upgrade.





The new Apple Watch is also a very modest upgrade over the Series 6. It comes with a larger screen , is more durable, and has the same CPU as the predecessor.





When asked about the improvements he would like to see, Wozniak didn't have anything particular on his wish list. He praised Apple's spam blocking abilities and its privacy practices. He is also a big fan of the Apple Watch, particularly about the fact that it's sufficient enough for him to not need to carry his iPhone too.





Wozniak also took a swipe at Facebook over its name change









Next year is when Apple is expected to introduce more dramatic changes. It appears that the Pro models will embrace the pinhole cutout that was popularized by Samsung and will reportedly flaunt a new 48MP camera . Similarly, the Watch 8 is rumored to boast a revamped design and it may also get some new health sensors which will likely make it a very popular wearable device





Wozniak founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, but he left in 1985 to pursue other interests.