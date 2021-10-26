Apple Watch Series 8 might get non-invasive blood sugar monitoring, report suggests

Components for blood glucose monitoring on Apple Watch are reportedly in development

Apple has maintained its focus on adding health-related metrics and sensors on the Apple Watch and it has been getting more comprehensive health features. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn't bring new sensors, its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6, brought a Blood Oxygen sensor that, understandably, monitors the amount of oxygen your body is absorbing and how much oxygen your blood is currently saturated with.











Additionally, the Apple Watch is capable of taking a single-lead ECG, detecting falls, detecting high and low heart rates and irregular heart rhythm.







Is non-invasive blood glucose monitoring coming next year to the Apple Watch?

