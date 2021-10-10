Notification Center

iOS Apple 5G

Brand new iPhone 14 Pro 5G concept video resembles Twitter tipster's Pro Max render

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Brand new iPhone 14 Pro 5G concept video resembles Twitter tipster's Pro Max render
You might recall that last month Twitter tipster Jon Prosser released what he says is a render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We know that it is that specific model because of a Weibo leaker with the handle @PandaIsBald who said that Apple is not totally giving up on the notch next year. Well, judging from the reaction of those in the peanut gallery, you would have thought that Prosser had a bad case of flatulence while sitting in a crowded theater.

Concept video of the iPhone 14 Pro resembles render of the 14 Pro Max released by a Twitter tipster


We must admit that Prosser had clearly stated when he displayed the render that the model he was showing us was the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, he did add at the time that the other iPhone 14 models will probably get the same notch that is included with the iPhone 13 line. So this time we have to say that Prosser might be getting picked on unfairly. That's not to say that we should overlook the Apple Watch Series 7 flat edges fiasco, and the Apple non-event of March 23rd which led him to shave his eyebrows as promised.



What brings up Prosser's iPhone 14 Pro Max render is a concept of the iPhone 14 Pro made by ConceptsiPhone (via WCCFtech) whose concept videos we have shared with you before. Note that the design cues come right from the iPhone 4 and the back camera lenses are flush with the rear panel. That matches Prosser's render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max as does the hole-punch camera on the display.

Apple will have to make do with a 4nm A16 chipset instead of the once expected 3nm chip


The concept imagines that the components and parts for Face ID are housed inside the handset. The concept also puts Touch ID on the side panel, integrated with the power button. There is also a 120Hz ProMotion display and color options include Matte Black, Purple, Blue. The four models we expect next year include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Next year's iPhone models will be powered by the 4nm A16 Bionic chipset. It was supposed to have been built using TSMC's 3nm process node, but the complexity of this process forced the foundry to delay its 3nm production until the second half of 2022. By then, the window will have closed on shipping a 3nm chip to Apple in time to be used on the iPhone 14 series.

Some of these changes have already been made by Apple on other devices


The concept iPhone 14 Pro in the video includes a USB-C port on the bottom of the device to replace the proprietary Lightning plug. A speaker is found on either side of the USB-C port producing stereo sound. While the video shows that the iPhone 14 Pro would have the most advanced Face ID, the phone will unlock faster using the aforementioned side-mounted Touch ID.

The changes that would be made to the iPhone 14 Pro Max include things that Apple has used on some of its devices before. For example, integrating Touch ID with the side mounted power button has already been used by Apple on the iPad Air (2020) and the sixth-generation iPad mini. And Apple has already released some devices that use a USB-C plus. Tose models include:

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation)
  • iPad Air (4th generation)
  • iPad mini (6th generation)
If the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max do look like the phone in the concept video, would you be interested in buying it? What would be your reasons for making it your new daily driver? You can leave your response in the comment box below.

