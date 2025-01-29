Who needs the overpriced AirPods 4 when Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are so incredibly cheap?





By far the coolest thing about these affordable Beats-branded AirPods alternatives is that they can be purchased at substantial discounts quite often from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Woot. Case in point, the latter e-tailer's latest killer Studio Buds+ deal slashing the $170 list price of those noise-cancelling bad boys all the way down to $84.99 in no less than three distinct colorways. By far the coolest thing about these affordable Beats-branded AirPods alternatives is that they can be purchased at substantial discounts quite often from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Woot. Case in point, the latter e-tailer's latest killer Studio Buds+ deal slashing the $170 list price of those noise-cancelling bad boys all the way down to $84.99 in no less than three distinct colorways.

Beats Studio Buds+ $84 99 $169 95 $85 off (50%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds+ $100 off (59%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, Renewed Buy at Amazon









Instead, you're looking at "grade A" refurbished products here that are said to have "successfully passed a full diagnostic test" ensuring their "like-new functionality" while presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length." In a nutshell, your crazy cheap Beats Studio Buds+ should look pretty much flawlessly at first glance (especially from a distance) and work as well as all-new units.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you're hesitant to do your shopping at Woot for whatever reason, Woot parent company Amazon has the Studio Buds Plus on sale for even less right now in "renewed" condition, but with no warranty terms specified and a third-party seller actually behind that offer, this promotion only seems more compelling to me.





Compared to the "regular" (and only slightly cheaper) Studio Buds , the Beats Studio Buds+ claim to provide vastly superior active noise cancellation, call quality, overall audio performance, and battery life, either rivaling or outright eclipsing the aforementioned AirPods 4 in all of those departments (and more). Simply put, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy in (early) 2025, and if you hurry, they can be yours at their best price ever with almost no notable compromises.