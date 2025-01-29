Who needs the overpriced AirPods 4 when Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are so incredibly cheap?

Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Normally priced at $179 with active noise cancellation and $129 without that premium technology, the fourth-gen Apple AirPods are clearly not for everyone. But that's why the Cupertino-based tech giant also sells a host of other true wireless earbuds options at price points ranging from $80 to $200 under a different brand.

By far the coolest thing about these affordable Beats-branded AirPods alternatives is that they can be purchased at substantial discounts quite often from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Woot. Case in point, the latter e-tailer's latest killer Studio Buds+ deal slashing the $170 list price of those noise-cancelling bad boys all the way down to $84.99 in no less than three distinct colorways.

Beats Studio Buds+

$84 99
$169 95
$85 off (50%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+

$100 off (59%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

That includes a "Transparent" option that was actually a first for Apple when the Beats Studio Buds Plus were unveiled less than a year ago, as well as slightly less flashy but also decidedly attractive black and "ivory" hues. All of these half-off units come with a 1-year warranty, mind you, although they're not technically brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

Instead, you're looking at "grade A" refurbished products here that are said to have "successfully passed a full diagnostic test" ensuring their "like-new functionality" while presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length." In a nutshell, your crazy cheap Beats Studio Buds+ should look pretty much flawlessly at first glance (especially from a distance) and work as well as all-new units.

If you're hesitant to do your shopping at Woot for whatever reason, Woot parent company Amazon has the Studio Buds Plus on sale for even less right now in "renewed" condition, but with no warranty terms specified and a third-party seller actually behind that offer, this promotion only seems more compelling to me.

Compared to the "regular" (and only slightly cheaper) Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds+ claim to provide vastly superior active noise cancellation, call quality, overall audio performance, and battery life, either rivaling or outright eclipsing the aforementioned AirPods 4 in all of those departments (and more). Simply put, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy in (early) 2025, and if you hurry, they can be yours at their best price ever with almost no notable compromises.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

