Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable holiday bargain at this massive discount
Released around a year and a half ago as an obvious little upgrade over the already pretty great Studio Buds, Apple's decidedly high-end Beats Studio Buds+ haven't been in the spotlight much in the last six months or so. That's because we haven't seen their $170 list price marked down too often (and substantially) by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Not even for Prime members during limited-time sales events.
But now a smaller e-tailer is charging a measly $84.99 for a swanky pair of "Cosmic Pink"-coated Beats Studio Buds Plus with active noise cancellation, and you may want to hurry if that... love-it-or-hate-it colorway doesn't bother you too much.
Technically, this outstanding new Woot deal is scheduled to run for four more days right now, but with black, ivory, and transparent flavors already out of stock, I personally highly doubt you'll have so much time on your hands to pull the trigger here. Because you're looking at spending 50 percent less than usual for the noise-cancelling Studio Buds+, you shouldn't be shocked to find out that you need to make a pretty important compromise.
Namely, these are "grade A refurbished" units you'll be paying 85 bucks for instead of $170 or $150, although on the decidedly bright side of things, the "like-new" refurbs with "minimal" cosmetic damage will come with a 1-year warranty.
The same exact product in the same exact hue is not available (at any price point) from Woot parent company Amazon, although the e-commerce giant naturally carries a bunch of other color options, selling them for just $20 under their regular price of $169.95 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
In other words, the limited-time promo we're putting the spotlight on today is not to be missed by folks interested in purchasing some of the best wireless earbuds out there in one of the flashiest available shades at the lowest possible price this holiday season.
