Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there

Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds ou
Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, which means we will soon witness some incredible Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon. However, it seems like Amazon won't be the only retailer offering fantastic discounts on high-quality headphones this week. Best Buy has launched its own shopping event named Black Friday in July, allowing you to score some amazing deals on various nice headphones.

For example, you can now get the Sony LinkBuds S Noise Canceling Earbuds in Desert Sand for just $129.99, which is $70 off the earbuds' usual price at the retailer.

Sony LinkBuds S Desert Sand color: Save $70!

Grab the Sony LinkBuds S from Best Buy and save $70! These are True Wireless Earbuds with amazing Active Noise Cancellation and Premium Sound. Furthermore, they have up to 6 Hours of Listening Time and 20 Hours of Battery Life with their Charging Case.
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Yes, the Sony LinkBuds S are not the best of the best earbuds out there, but Best Buy's current discount makes them a true bargain. The earbuds are small and lightweight and offer great sound. Furthermore, these bad boys pack awesome ANC. Just turn it on, and the world goes silent.

Their battery life is also pretty awesome. The earbuds alone last around 6 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on, or up to 10 with it turned off. With their case, they offer you up to 20 hours of playtime. These numbers are truly impressive, given the earbuds' small size.

So, yeah, the Sony LinkBuds S may not be on par with some of the best wireless earbuds out there, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they are probably the best at their current price range. Don't miss out on this sweet Black Friday in July Best Buy deal and get your pair of Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while you can.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless