Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, which means we will soon witness some incredible Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon. However, it seems like Amazon won't be the only retailer offering fantastic discounts on high-quality headphones this week. Best Buy has launched its own shopping event named Black Friday in July, allowing you to score some amazing deals on various nice headphones.
Yes, the Sony LinkBuds S are not the best of the best earbuds out there, but Best Buy's current discount makes them a true bargain. The earbuds are small and lightweight and offer great sound. Furthermore, these bad boys pack awesome ANC. Just turn it on, and the world goes silent.
So, yeah, the Sony LinkBuds S may not be on par with some of the best wireless earbuds out there, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they are probably the best at their current price range. Don't miss out on this sweet Black Friday in July Best Buy deal and get your pair of Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while you can.
For example, you can now get the Sony LinkBuds S Noise Canceling Earbuds in Desert Sand for just $129.99, which is $70 off the earbuds' usual price at the retailer.
Yes, the Sony LinkBuds S are not the best of the best earbuds out there, but Best Buy's current discount makes them a true bargain. The earbuds are small and lightweight and offer great sound. Furthermore, these bad boys pack awesome ANC. Just turn it on, and the world goes silent.
Their battery life is also pretty awesome. The earbuds alone last around 6 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on, or up to 10 with it turned off. With their case, they offer you up to 20 hours of playtime. These numbers are truly impressive, given the earbuds' small size.
So, yeah, the Sony LinkBuds S may not be on par with some of the best wireless earbuds out there, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they are probably the best at their current price range. Don't miss out on this sweet Black Friday in July Best Buy deal and get your pair of Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while you can.
Things that are NOT allowed: