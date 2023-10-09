Apple's on-ear Beats Solo3 headphones are remarkably affordable after Amazon's newest discount





But despite the advanced age of the company's still only own-brand over-ear cans to date and the surprisingly massive discount the latest Beats-labeled product received shortly after its commercial debut, it remains difficult to include these two on a list of the best budget wireless headphones available today.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Comfort-Cushioned Ear Cups, Rose Gold Color $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





The Beats Solo3, on the other hand, are almost too affordable to be true right now at a whopping 50 percent under their $199.95 regular price. This killer new deal is offered by Amazon without Prime requirements or restrictions of any sort for a presumably limited time in a rose gold hue only.





If you can live with the attention that color will inevitably draw to you wherever you may choose to wear the third-gen Solos, you'll find that it's pretty much impossible to resist the temptation of pulling the trigger today, even with a huge Prime Day sales event literally hours away and then Black Friday and Cyber Monday not very far on the horizon either.





These bad boys deliver absolutely outstanding audio performance... for their heavily reduced price, not to mention up to 40 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges, flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, Apple W1 power, and yes, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.





Obviously, the Beats Solo3 are not perfect, lacking any sort of water or sweat resistance for one thing, and their age makes the AirPods Max feel like a newborn baby. But it's still hard to find an overall better (or even a comparable) pair of on-ear headphones at a similar price, and something tells us that will stay the case when Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days bonanza kicks off tomorrow as well.