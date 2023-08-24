The hot new Beats Studio Pro get their first substantial discount at Walmart
Debuting just over a month ago, the fantastic Beats Studio Pro just received their first discount. At their regular price, these bad boys can set you back a hefty $349.99. But if you act quickly, you can get your hands on this stunning headset for $100 less, quite an impressive first discount.
The current Walmart deal is the first discount for this headset so far, to our knowledge, at least. Not only did the retailer cut off the impressive $100 off their price tag, but it also decided to reduce pricing for all four color variants. So, you can get the headset in Black, Deep Brown, Sandstone, or Navy and still enjoy the tempting price cut.
What about the ANC? This headset provides exceptional active noise canceling that cancels distractions in real time for a truly undisturbed listening session. Like most high-end Apple headphones, the Beats Studio Pro also have Transparency mode for the times when you need to let the world in.
Naturally, you can also use these high-end headphones for calls. They feature voice-targeting microphones to provide more adequate background noise filtration. So, you can expect people on the other line to hear you clearly, even if you’re in a bustling environment.
The Beats Studio Pro are a howling success in terms of battery life, too. They come with up to 40 hours of playtime and support fast charging. The Fast Fuel charge gives you about four hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charge.
Overall, these high-quality headphones might not be everyone’s cup of tea at their regular price. But now that they’re some $100 off, they can make for an irresistible purchase for people looking for a new flagship headset.
