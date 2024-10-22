New deal makes Apple's AirPods 2 cheap enough to ignore their age and pull the trigger today





Bundled with a wired charging case equipped with a Lightning port rather than a USB-C-supporting wireless case, these admittedly old and fairly basic Pods can be had for a limited time for $59.99 a pair. That's down from a "regular" price of $129, although with the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 also available at $129 (and even $119 on occasion at the likes of Amazon), no one really charges that much for the second-gen AirPods anymore.

But the 2019-released product is currently on sale at Walmart for $89, which means that Woot's new promotion might just be good enough to make you overlook the advanced age of these non-noise-cancelling earbuds. If you're the least bit familiar with Amazon's bargain-specialized subsidiary, you probably won't be surprised to find out that you have to settle for refurbished AirPods 2 units to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the "grade A" refurbs offered at a new record low price for the next few days (or while supplies last) will come with a 1-year seller warranty, as well as "like-new functionality" guaranteed by a "full diagnostic test" and "minimal" cosmetic damage that should only be (barely) noticeable if you examine the massively discounted second-gen AirPods extremely closely.





Now, I'm not going to lie to you and claim that the AirPods 2 hold their own very well against the best of the best true wireless earbuds released in the last couple of years or so. But their sound quality, battery life, and connectivity are all in line with that killer $59.99 price point, and that design is certainly hip enough to justify a purchase for plenty of cash-strapped Apple devotees today.