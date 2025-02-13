Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Are you mesmerized by the gym-friendly design of Apple's hot new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 but don't want to spend a whopping 250 bucks for your next wireless earbuds? What if you were to go for the first-gen Powerbeats Pro instead?
Yes, the 2019-released product has technically (and somewhat bizarrely) been discontinued months before its sequel was fully detailed and made available at that extravagant aforementioned price, but if you know where (and when) to look, you can still get it for as little as $109.99.
Originally priced at the same arguably excessive $249.95 as their successor to the earhook throne, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are therefore marked down by an incredible 140 bucks right now in a single black colorway and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year Apple warranty included.
This outstanding new Woot deal is technically scheduled to run for an entire week, but given that crazy low price, the lone color option in stock, and the depleted or slowly depleting inventories at other major US retailers, I believe there's a very good chance the Amazon-owned merchant will not be able to handle your demand through the promotion's February 20 expiration date.
Best Buy, mind you, had the black-coated Powerbeats Pro on sale at an even lower price of $99.99 for a limited time last month. It's impossible to say if that seemingly unbeatable special offer will ever return, as right now, that price point is up to $129.99, which makes Woot the greatest shopping choice for bargain hunters at this moment.
Obviously, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are nowhere near as sophisticated as the Powerbeats Pro 2, lacking such state-of-the-art technologies as in-ear heart rate monitoring and Personalized Spatial Audio while also settling for an Apple H1 chip instead of a newer and faster H2.
But that H1 power, the 9-hour battery life rating (upgradable to more than 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), and the adjustable earhooks guaranteeing flawless all-day comfort and stability should be enough to make this $109.99 purchase an absolute no-brainer... for a very limited time.
