Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Powerbeats Pro in black
Are you mesmerized by the gym-friendly design of Apple's hot new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 but don't want to spend a whopping 250 bucks for your next wireless earbuds? What if you were to go for the first-gen Powerbeats Pro instead? 

Yes, the 2019-released product has technically (and somewhat bizarrely) been discontinued months before its sequel was fully detailed and made available at that extravagant aforementioned price, but if you know where (and when) to look, you can still get it for as little as $109.99.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$109 99
$249 95
$140 off (56%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$129 99
$249 95
$120 off (48%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black
Buy at BestBuy

Originally priced at the same arguably excessive $249.95 as their successor to the earhook throne, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are therefore marked down by an incredible 140 bucks right now in a single black colorway and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year Apple warranty included.

This outstanding new Woot deal is technically scheduled to run for an entire week, but given that crazy low price, the lone color option in stock, and the depleted or slowly depleting inventories at other major US retailers, I believe there's a very good chance the Amazon-owned merchant will not be able to handle your demand through the promotion's February 20 expiration date.

Best Buy, mind you, had the black-coated Powerbeats Pro on sale at an even lower price of $99.99 for a limited time last month. It's impossible to say if that seemingly unbeatable special offer will ever return, as right now, that price point is up to $129.99, which makes Woot the greatest shopping choice for bargain hunters at this moment.

Obviously, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are nowhere near as sophisticated as the Powerbeats Pro 2, lacking such state-of-the-art technologies as in-ear heart rate monitoring and Personalized Spatial Audio while also settling for an Apple H1 chip instead of a newer and faster H2.

But that H1 power, the 9-hour battery life rating (upgradable to more than 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), and the adjustable earhooks guaranteeing flawless all-day comfort and stability should be enough to make this $109.99 purchase an absolute no-brainer... for a very limited time.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
48 stories
13 Feb, 2025
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
12 Feb, 2025
Apple's see-through Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC are getting cheaper and cheaper
05 Feb, 2025
This brilliant new Beats Solo Buds deal makes Apple's cheapest earbuds impossible to resist
04 Feb, 2025
Apple's cheaper-than-ever Beats Studio Buds+ are a must-buy for both iPhone and Android users
03 Feb, 2025
Apple's Spatial Audio-equipped Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale at their Christmas price again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless