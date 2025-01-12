Apple's epic Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever ahead of their sequel's launch





That's because the first-gen Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at the time of this writing for $99.99 at Best Buy in a single black colorway. That just so happens to be a new record low price, undercutting all previous deals (at least in brand-new condition) at all major US retailers, which is certainly notable given the advanced age and recent official discontinuation of these gym-friendly bad boys.

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Black $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Since the Powerbeats Pro can no longer be purchased directly from Beats or Apple stateside, it's safe to expect the likes of Amazon and Best Buy to halt sales for good as well sometime in the near future. That means it's unlikely we'll see an even better deal offered before the Powerbeats Pro 2 are released, and I personally wouldn't be surprised if Best Buy's unprecedented promotion disappeared in a matter of mere hours.





In short, you should absolutely hurry and place your order here if you like tough and reliable wireless earbuds with epic battery life, solid audio performance, and flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets. Our Powerbeats Pro review a few years back unsurprisingly praised the ultra-secure fit in addition to all of that other stuff while also predictably criticizing a charging case that's very obviously too big and chunky for its own good.





Due to the lack of active noise cancellation and other premium "mainstream" features, these puppies can't really be compared with the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . But as sporty earbuds go, you'll probably have a hard time finding a cheaper alternative right now with better comfort and stability for lengthy workout sessions.