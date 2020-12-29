Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are now way too cheap to turn down

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, the same goes for the Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro , which are normally priced at an arguably excessive $249.99 with a sporty design, stellar battery life, and essentially unrivaled stability in your ear.





But believe it or not, if you hurry, you can get these Apple -made bad boys at an insanely low $89.99 a pair after a huge $160 discount. You only have a few more hours at the time of this writing to pull the trigger, and in case you're wondering, yes, there is a "catch" you need to take into consideration before deciding this killer new deal is right for you.





Specifically, you'll have to settle for a refurbished Moss-coated unit if you want to save the full aforementioned 160 bucks, certified by Best Buy to work flawlessly and look as good as new after a "thorough, painstaking, and loving" testing process.





Since the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Powerbeats Pro are still available for anywhere between $150 and $200 from most major US retailers in a wide array of color options, we can probably all agree this unbeatable $90 price makes the certified refurbished "compromise" well worth the effort.





Don't forget that we're talking about some very robust (and almost surprisingly comfortable) sweat-resistant wireless earphones here capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for a maximum of 9 hours on a single charge while taking that already impressive endurance score over the combined 24-hour mark. Not bad for an ultra-affordable product that also has Fast Fuel charging technology and the same Apple H1 chip as the second-gen AirPods going for it, eh?



