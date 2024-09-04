Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Beats wants the world to know that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are set for a 2025 launch

While Apple doesn't typically like to confirm... much of anything about its unreleased own-brand products ahead of their actual announcement events, Apple subsidiary Beats by Dre has just caught the entire tech industry off guard with the least subtle social media teaser ever.

Not only is the brand clearly showcasing an unannounced earbud on Instagram today, but the brief promotional video ends with an equally clear mention of this product's full and official name. The Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally coming out... in 2025, which is evidently not exactly right around the corner.

The first-gen Powerbeats Pro, mind you, are almost five and a half years old already, so we're definitely not going to blame you if you lost all hope of seeing a sequel released prior to this random teaser. Then again, Beats also randomly decided to revive the Pill speaker earlier this year after nearly a decade of complete radio silence, not to mention the launch of the Solo 4 headphones almost eight years on the heels of the Solo 3.


Unfortunately, we don't know, well, anything about the features and capabilities of these impending Powerbeats Pro 2, but if the first edition is any indication of its manufacturer's focus here, we should expect stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, decent sound quality, and above all, a gym-friendly design with durability and comfort favored over elegance.

At first glance, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 "built for" professional baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani (and other athletes just like him) seem to be thinner, sleeker, and presumably lighter than their predecessors while retaining the general aesthetic and of course the iconic ear hooks of said OG Powerbeats Pro.

Do we expect these bad boys to crack our list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy next year? Absolutely. Will they directly compete against the fast-approaching AirPods Pro 3? Almost certainly not from a design perspective, probably not in the audio performance department either, but quite possibly yes as far as retail pricing is concerned.
