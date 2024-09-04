Beats wants the world to know that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are set for a 2025 launch





Not only is the brand clearly showcasing an unannounced earbud on Instagram today , but the brief promotional video ends with an equally clear mention of this product's full and official name. The Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally coming out... in 2025, which is evidently not exactly right around the corner.













Unfortunately, we don't know, well, anything about the features and capabilities of these impending Powerbeats Pro 2, but if the first edition is any indication of its manufacturer's focus here, we should expect stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, decent sound quality, and above all, a gym-friendly design with durability and comfort favored over elegance.





At first glance, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 "built for" professional baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani (and other athletes just like him) seem to be thinner, sleeker, and presumably lighter than their predecessors while retaining the general aesthetic and of course the iconic ear hooks of said OG Powerbeats Pro.





next year? Absolutely. Will they directly compete against the fast-approaching Do we expect these bad boys to crack our list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy next year? Absolutely. Will they directly compete against the fast-approaching AirPods Pro 3 ? Almost certainly not from a design perspective, probably not in the audio performance department either, but quite possibly yes as far as retail pricing is concerned.