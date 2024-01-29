Apple's top-of-the-line Beats Fit Pro buds are a hot bargain at $105 with 1-year warranty
Although it's clearly become increasingly easier in recent months to find many of the best wireless earbuds at great prices after hefty discounts (even in the absence of special occasions like Black Friday or Christmas), that doesn't apply to all brands and products.
Curiously enough, cool deals on Apple's own-brand AirPods Pro 2, for instance, are way more frequent than similar price cuts on the Beats Fit Pro, which are naturally manufactured by the same Cupertino-based tech giant.
Also equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and spatial audio technologies and powered by the same Apple H1 chip... as the non-Pro AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, these gym-friendly bad boys are typically available for $200, currently marked down by a modest 20 bucks on Amazon, and rarely reduced below $160 at such major US retailers.
That's at least as far as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units are concerned, with refurbished deals obviously slashing a lot more than $20 or $40 off the aforementioned list price pretty regularly in a lot of places across the web.
Woot just so happens to be one such place, and the Amazon-owned e-tailer sells "grade A" Beats Fit Pro refurbs at a measly $104.99 a pair at the time of this writing in a grand total of five color options including snazzy blue, pink, and yellow flavors.
While we can definitely understand if you like to avoid buying refurbished gadgets as a general rule and refurbished headphones in particular, this is the type of promotion that could well make you bend that principle. That's because Woot is throwing in a full 1-year warranty with what it's describing as "like-new" products with "minimal" cosmetic damage not noticeable "at arm's length."
If you're willing to leave all your hygienic fears aside therefore, it's hard to imagine you could ever find a better (or sportier) product at a little over one Benjamin. The Fit Pro promises to totally immerse you in your favorite music, as well as games and movies, with dynamic head tracking and super-premium overall sound capable of lasting you up to six hours on a single charge and no less than 24 hours when you take the bundled charging case into consideration as well.
