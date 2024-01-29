Apple's top-of-the-line Beats Fit Pro buds are a hot bargain at $105 with 1-year warranty





Also equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and spatial audio technologies and powered by the same Apple H1 chip... as the non-Pro Also equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and spatial audio technologies and powered by the same Apple H1 chip... as the non-Pro AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 , these gym-friendly bad boys are typically available for $200, currently marked down by a modest 20 bucks on Amazon, and rarely reduced below $160 at such major US retailers.





That's at least as far as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units are concerned, with refurbished deals obviously slashing a lot more than $20 or $40 off the aforementioned list price pretty regularly in a lot of places across the web.





Woot just so happens to be one such place, and the Amazon-owned e-tailer sells "grade A" Beats Fit Pro refurbs at a measly $104.99 a pair at the time of this writing in a grand total of five color options including snazzy blue, pink, and yellow flavors.





While we can definitely understand if you like to avoid buying refurbished gadgets as a general rule and refurbished headphones in particular, this is the type of promotion that could well make you bend that principle. That's because Woot is throwing in a full 1-year warranty with what it's describing as "like-new" products with "minimal" cosmetic damage not noticeable "at arm's length."





If you're willing to leave all your hygienic fears aside therefore, it's hard to imagine you could ever find a better (or sportier) product at a little over one Benjamin. The Fit Pro promises to totally immerse you in your favorite music, as well as games and movies, with dynamic head tracking and super-premium overall sound capable of lasting you up to six hours on a single charge and no less than 24 hours when you take the bundled charging case into consideration as well.