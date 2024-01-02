This sweet new AirPods Pro 2 deal (with USB-C) will give you serious Black Friday flashbacks





Yes, Yes, Apple 's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for a very cool 60 bucks under their regular price of $249, and if this hefty discount happens to feel familiar, that's probably because bargain hunters enamored with "iDevices" and active noise cancellation have been able to save precisely this much money once before.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $59 off (24%) Buy at Amazon









Of course, these are the same "old", celebrated, and massively popular noise-cancelling earbuds at their core, which all of your friends will instantly recognize and be jealous of if you decide to pull the trigger.





The AirPods Pro 2's sound performance is pretty much unrivaled in today's incredibly crowded and competitive "true" wireless audio landscape, the battery life is... not bad either, and then you have that absolutely flawless iOS connectivity made possible by Apple's ultra-advanced H2 chip.





Can you do better than these bad boys at a comparable or lower price? Beats fans would certainly argue in the favor of the Fit Pro Studio Buds Plus , and even the "regular" Studio Buds , but the Apple brand and brand recognition are basically priceless for a lot of consumers out there, and if you're part of that category, you should definitely consider taking advantage of Amazon's sweet new (post) holiday offer.