This sweet new AirPods Pro 2 deal (with USB-C) will give you serious Black Friday flashbacks
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're suffering from a bad case of the post-holiday blues and somehow still have a little money left to spend on something nice that can put a big smile on your face or that of a special someone in your life, it's hard to think of a much better way to lift your spirits than with a hot new deal on quite possibly the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone today.
Yes, Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for a very cool 60 bucks under their regular price of $249, and if this hefty discount happens to feel familiar, that's probably because bargain hunters enamored with "iDevices" and active noise cancellation have been able to save precisely this much money once before.
That's right, what you're looking at here is a killer Black Friday 2023 promotion brought back from the dead to celebrate the beginning of 2024 in style. And while the second-gen AirPods Pro were technically released all the way back in the fall of 2022, Amazon's revived $60 markdown applies to a considerably younger edition of the ultra-premium buds bundled with a "modern" and versatile USB-C charging case.
Of course, these are the same "old", celebrated, and massively popular noise-cancelling earbuds at their core, which all of your friends will instantly recognize and be jealous of if you decide to pull the trigger.
The AirPods Pro 2's sound performance is pretty much unrivaled in today's incredibly crowded and competitive "true" wireless audio landscape, the battery life is... not bad either, and then you have that absolutely flawless iOS connectivity made possible by Apple's ultra-advanced H2 chip.
Can you do better than these bad boys at a comparable or lower price? Beats fans would certainly argue in the favor of the Fit Pro, Studio Buds Plus, and even the "regular" Studio Buds, but the Apple brand and brand recognition are basically priceless for a lot of consumers out there, and if you're part of that category, you should definitely consider taking advantage of Amazon's sweet new (post) holiday offer.
