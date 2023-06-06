Apple's back to school sale starts early and ends late in 2023: here are the best iPad and Mac deals

June





The Cupertino-based tech giant clearly feels it's never too early to be prepared for the first day of class, and what better way to make sure you're ready to take your education to the next level than with a new iPad, iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro?





Unfortunately, school will be back in session far too soon for you to be able to get a discount on the aforementioned Vision Pro headset, which is only scheduled for a commercial release sometime next (calendar) year. And in keeping with tradition, there are no iPhone deals to be had from Apple before September (or, if history is any indication, after September).

When and where is the promotion taking place?





Believe it or not, you have between today (or technically yesterday, June 5) and October 2 to take advantage of Apple's latest back to school offers in the US. You can do so online or offline, in all Apple Store locations, as well as Apple Stores for Education or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE and following a simple set of instructions.





In addition to students, their parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels are eligible for a free gift card with a select iPad or Mac purchase this summer. As always, some products in those two categories will not qualify for a freebie (in addition to iPhones and AirPods), including the latest iPad mini edition , both the "regular" iPad 9 and iPad 10 , as well as the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and all refurbished devices.





As far as the promotional period goes, it's certainly worth pointing out that this has been substantially expanded from last year, when the sale only ran from June 24 to September 26. That obviously means there's now more time to save, as well as more time to consider alternative deals from other retailers like Amazon's upcoming Prime Day festival.

These are Apple's top iPad back to school 2023 offers





Apple iPad Air (2022) This 10.9-inch Apple M1 powerhouse with a Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen and top-mounted fingerprint sensor can be had alongside a $100 gift card by students and teachers right now! Gift $549 Buy at Apple Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) The smallest member of the latest iPad Pro flagship duo is being sold until October in the US with a complimentary $100 gift card in a wide range of storage and connectivity options. Gift $749 Buy at Apple Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Probably the best tablet in the world right now is eligible for a cool $100 gift card of its own that you can use for a future Apple Store purchase. Gift $999 Buy at Apple









But we know some people prefer to buy the best tablets in the world directly from their manufacturer, and for those people this back to school sale will prove an excellent opportunity to save a little bit of money on a keyboard, stylus, AirPods, Mac, iPhone, or other iPad.

And these are your best Mac deals available today





How does a $150 gift card sound for a $1,249 and up 24-inch iMac desktop? Like peanuts? Alas, that's all you can get at the moment (at least from Apple), and the same goes for your similarly expensive MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Mac mini Decidedly compact, reasonably powerful, and as affordable as always, the Mac mini can be combined with a $100 Apple gift card until October 2. Gift $499 Buy at Apple MacBook Air Whether with a 13-inch or 15-inch display in tow and an Apple M1 or M2 chip under the hood, this bad boy is available at a fitting price AND it's eligible for a $150 gift card from Apple! Gift $899 Buy at Apple MacBook Pro By no means conventionally affordable, Apple's Pro-grade education-friendly laptops can be yours alongside a nice little gift worth a cool 150 bucks right now. Gift $1199 Buy at Apple iMac There are a lot of different iMac configurations to choose from right now, each more powerful than the previous one and all available alongside the same $150 Apple gift card for this year's back to school season. Gift $1249 Buy at Apple





The affordable Mac mini, meanwhile, is only eligible for the same $100 gift card as the iPad Air and iPad Pro (2022), which is... actually not that bad. After all, this little guy starts at a very reasonable $499, and paired with the right budget-friendly display, it can make your homework an absolute piece of cake.